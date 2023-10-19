The ESPN FC team discuss reports of Borussia Dortmund preparing to take Jadon Sancho back on loan from Manchester United. (2:07)

Casemiro will miss Manchester United's Premier League fixture against Sheffield United on Saturday after being advised by the club to remain in Brazil to continue his recovery from an ankle problem.

The midfielder picked up the injury during Brazil's 1-1 draw with Venezuela on Friday but was declared fit enough to play 90 minutes in a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay on Tuesday.

Casemiro was initially due back at United on Thursday but has been advised by the club to remain in Brazil to aid his recovery and will miss the trip to Bramall Lane on Saturday.

He's set to return to Carrington early next week, although he also will miss the Champions League clash against FC Copenhagen at Old Trafford on Tuesday due to suspension following his red card in the 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray.

Casemiro has started all eight of Manchester United's games in the league this year Getty

United have described the 31-year-old's injury as a "small issue" and there is hope he will be fit for the Manchester derby against neighbours Manchester City at Old Trafford on Oct. 29.

Manager Erik ten Hag is hopeful of having left-back Sergio Reguilón available for the trip to Sheffield United after the Spaniard missed the last four games with a hamstring problem.

Reguilon, on loan from Tottenham, trained with the squad at Carrington on Thursday along with Sofyan Amrabat, who missed Morocco's fixtures against Liberia and Ivory Coast during the international break.

Raphaël Varane remains a doubt after he missed United's dramatic win over Brentford.

Long-term absentees Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are still out while Jadon Sancho remains on an individual training programme and unavailable for selection.