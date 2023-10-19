Juventus will provide full support to Nicolo Fagioli after the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed the player's seven-month ban for breaching rules on betting on matches has begun, the Serie A club said on Thursday.

The FIGC announced the punishment on Tuesday, before confirming two days later that his suspension begins on Oct. 19, meaning the player could return for the end of the season.

The FIGC also confirmed that Fagioli will undergo therapy for his gambling lasting at least six months, and in a minimum of 10 public meetings in a period of five months.

"The Club has noted the official press release from the FIGC n°177/AA and confirms its full support for Nicolo Fagioli in tackling this path," Juventus said in a statement.

"We will provide the player with the necessary support in carrying out the indicated therapeutic plan and, as expressly provided for in the agreement, collaborating with the Federation to outline the scheduled appointments."

The club said they are convinced the player will be able to make a successful return once the ban has been served, with the support of the club, team mates, family and the professionals who will assist him.

Newcastle United confirmed on Wednesday that their midfielder Sandro Tonali is also under investigation in relation to betting.