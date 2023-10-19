Herculez Gomez debates whether VAR would have made a difference in the USMNT's World Cup quarterfinal loss vs. Germany. (2:00)

United States men's national team captain Tyler Adams will be out of action until next year following a second surgery on his hamstring, The Athletic reported Thursday.

The Bournemouth midfielder, 24, had the surgery two weeks ago and is expected to recover in about five months, keeping him out until at least mid-February, according to the report.

He underwent surgery on his hamstring after an injury in March while playing for Leeds United, then had a six-month layoff before joining Bournemouth for a Sept. 27 match against Stoke City in the Carabao Cup. He hasn't played since that match.

Adams is set to miss the USMNT's Concacaf Nations League home-and-away quarterfinal series against Trinidad and Tobago in November. The winner of the series will qualify for the Nations League Finals next March and the 2024 Copa America, which will be hosted in the U.S., in summer 2024.

Tyler Adams managed just one appearance for Bournemouth before suffering a reoccurrence of a hamstring injury. Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Bournemouth paid a transfer fee of about $28 million plus add-ons for Adams, who signed a five-year contract.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola revealed on Sept. 30 that Adams was set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"It is true that he is going to be out for some time, for sure," he said. "I think it's the same area. I couldn't tell you if it's exactly the same point, but it's true that it's his hamstring that he is not feeling well."

Adams was the captain of the U.S. team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and was voted the 2022 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year after also being a finalist in 2018 and 2020.

Reuters contributed to this report.