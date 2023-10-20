Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Real Madrid want Mbappe but need guarantees to avoid repeated failure

Real Madrid want guarantees from Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe ahead of a potential transfer next summer, according to Sport.

The 24-year-old remains on the radar of the LaLiga club as their priority, but it is reported that club president Florentino Perez wants to avoid a repeat of last summer, and demands that the France international commits fully to a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu by the end of the season before Los Blancos will consider making an official approach.

It is said that Mbappe is expected to dismiss PSG's next contract offer, and that could open the door to clubs across Europe, who will be able to propose a pre-contract agreement in January.

Real Madrid are believed to have been "confused" following reports of his representatives making contact with both Liverpool and Chelsea, and might cool their interest if there are signs that a deal could be difficult to agree on -- which could lead them to looking to the market for potential alternatives in their search for a centre-forward.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Manchester City are looking at potential loan moves for midfielder Kalvin Phillips, writes Gazzetta dello Sport. Juventus are among the clubs who have been approached over a deal, with manager Massimiliano Allegri prioritising upgrades in his midfield in January. The 27-year-old England international has struggled to garner much playing time since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Leeds United, and is believed to be available for transfer when the window opens.

- Real Madrid are interested in Bayern Munich wingback Alphonso Davies, according to Bild. The LaLiga side are said to see the 22-year-old as a "dream signing," and it is reported that he would like to make the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, when Davies will also enter the final year of his contract. He has made 10 appearances across all competitions for manager Thomas Tuchel's side this season.

- Talks are set to commence in the coming months between Juventus and Federico Chiesa over a new contract, reveals Calciomercato. Chiesa, 25, will enter the final 18 months of his deal in January, but the Bianconeri are keen to reward him with a new contract after his recent return to form following an injury last season. He has scored four goals from seven matches in the current Serie A campaign.

- Crystal Palace have reached an agreement with goalkeeper Sam Johnstone over a new contract, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 30-year-old England international has extended his stay at Selhurst Park until the summer of 2027, and it is said that he will sign terms in the next 24 hours. The deal is also reported to include an option clause that allows the Eagles to extend his stay at the club by a further year.

- Scouts have been instructed to find a replacement for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali if he is handed a long-term ban, reveals Football Insider. The Magpies are concerned that they could be without him for sometime amid an investigation into illegal betting in Italy, and it looks as though they will look to find a stop-gap in January.