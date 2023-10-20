Open Extended Reactions

Argentine World Cup winner Alejandro "Papu" Gómez has been given a two-year ban for failing an anti-doping test, his Italian club Monza announced on Friday.

The test occurred in October 2022, when the 35-year-old was still playing for LaLiga side Sevilla.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"AC Monza announces that today, 20 October 2023, FIFA has notified the Spanish Anti-Doping Commission of the first instance ruling of the Spanish Anti-Doping Commission against the player Alejandro Dario Gomez," the statement said.

The club said the presence of terbutaline, a drug taken to calm a bronchospasm crisis, was found in the player's sample.

Gómez made two appearances for Argentina as Lionel Messi led the country to their third World Cup title in Qatar last December.

The former Atalanta forward joined Monza on a free transfer last month.

Reuters contributed to this report.