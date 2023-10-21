Transfer Talk: Liverpool eye Osimhen to replace Salah

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool eye Osimhen to replace Salah

Liverpool are waiting in the wings for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen after the Italian outfit confirmed that contract talks have stalled, according to the Mirror.

The report suggests that Liverpool have identified the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is subject to interest from Saudi Arabia which could see the Egypt international depart Anfield in January.

Osimhen has been heavily linked with a move away from Naples in recent weeks despite being integral to Napoli winning the Serie A title last season, notching 26 goals in the competition. His contract with the club expires in the summer of 2025 and there has been a lack of progress regarding a new deal.

Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis confirmed the stalemate in contract discussions, revealing that "it takes two to tango," before concluding "if his [Osimhen] mood has changed, then there's not much I can do about that," indicating that the Nigeria international could be seeking a move elsewhere. The forward was reportedly unhappy with the club's social media channels mocking him, which has created further uncertainty over his future.

De Laurentiis also stated that "I sold [Kalidou] Koulibaly at the last minute," referencing how the defender was offloaded to Chelsea when he entered the final year of his deal with the club, suggesting that a similar approach could be used for Osimhen.

However, following his exploits last season, Liverpool will face stiff competition to secure the signature of Osimhen, with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea both reportedly holding an interest in the striker.

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Napoli star Victor Osimhen. Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United will have to splash out £60 million to ensure they land Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, per Football Insider. The Red Devils are reportedly in the market for defensive reinforcements in January following injuries that Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martínez have suffered this season. However, the report indicates that Guehi may not be receptive to a move away from Selhurst Park as the defender seeks regular first-team football ahead of England's participation in the 2024 European Championship.

- Liverpool are doing their "due diligence" as they weigh up a move for Bayern Munich winger Jamal Musiala, reports Football Insider. The Germany international has reportedly grown frustrated at having to settle for a place as a substitute, which could open the door for a move away from the German champions. The report indicates that Liverpool are aware of the potential opportunity to strike a deal for the 20-year-old, who has made just two starts in the Bundesliga this season.

- Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville is attracting significant Premier League interest, with clubs plotting a January swoop, reveals Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old was linked to a host of top-flight clubs in the summer, with Everton, Bournemouth and Burnley all named as interested parties at the time. However, after netting four goals and two assists in nine Championship outings this season -- including a stunning brace in Leeds' 3-2 comeback win at Norwich City on Saturday -- Romano suggests that more Premier League clubs are monitoring the Netherlands youth international.

- Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin could depart the Toffees in January amid interest from Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq, according to the Sun. The 26-year-old has struggled with severe injury problems in recent times but has managed to stay fit in recent weeks, which has seen him net three goals in his last five appearances in all competitions. The report reveals that Al Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard will have to offload some foreign players before attempting to land Calvert-Lewin.