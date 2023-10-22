Ogden: Ratcliffe stake the beginning of the end of the Glazers at Man United (2:36)

Four-time major-winning golfer Rory McIlroy has expressed an interest in buying a stake in Manchester United.

It was announced last week that the former world No.1 was part of a consortium including Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes who had invested €200 million ($210,970m) in the Alpine Formula One team.

Speaking at the Circuit of Americas where he was present for the Austin Grand Prix, McIlroy told Sky Sports of his desire to grow his sporting portfolio.

"Sports team ownership used to be limited to private equity, and people who had a ton of money. But now sports stars are becoming more savvy and using their money in the right way," he said.

"I would love to be able to own a tiny percentage of the club I grew up cheering on as a boy."

After a lengthy negotiation process, Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased a 25% stake in Manchester United last week for a reported price between between £1.3 billion [$1.576 billion] and £1.5 billion [$1.82 billion]

While the Glazers remain the majority owners of the club, Ratcliffe's INEOS team will have "sporting influence" at Old Trafford, sources have told ESPN.

It's a move that McIlroy has welcomed.

"Sir Jim has got a great track record and everybody that does support United should be excited by the possibilities if they give him full sporting authority and decisions for the club. As a fan I am excited," he said.

"I would have loved to have taken 0.00001% of Manchester United when Jim Ratcliffe took 25%. And if another opportunity comes my way I will look at it. But it is not something that has come across our table as of yet, "McIlroy said.

"There is Tom Brady at Birmingham [City] and there are a few golfers -- Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas -- who invested with the 49ers Group, and they own a tiny slice of Leeds[United]. They asked me if I wanted to come on board, and I said as a Man United fan I cannot go anywhere near that."

On Saturday, Manchester United defeated Sheffield United 2-1 and remain in eight on the table.