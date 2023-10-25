Mikel Arteta praises Gabriel Jesus' impact on Arsenal following their 2-1 win over Sevilla in the Champions League. (1:17)

Open Extended Reactions

Gabriel Jesus has urged his Arsenal teammates to believe they can win the Champions League after their hard-fought win at Sevilla.

The 26-year-old assisted Gabriel Martinelli's opening goal on the stroke of half-time before netting a fine 53rd-minute strike himself as Arsenal secured a 2-1 win at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Tuesday.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

- Arsenal get glimpse of star trio before fitness clouds roll in

Defeat would have left Mikel Arteta's side in a perilous position but instead they now top Group B ahead of two home matches against Sevilla and Lens next month.

Jesus reached the 2021 Champions League final during his five-year spell at Manchester City and after extending his record in the competition to 23 goals from 41 appearances, the Brazil striker insisted that Arsenal -- who have never won European club football's biggest prize -- should be targeting glory at Wembley next June.

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Arsenal 3 2 0 1 +4 6 2 - Lens 3 1 2 0 1 5 3 - Sevilla 3 0 2 1 -1 2 4 - PSV 3 0 2 1 -4 2 1, 2: UCL round of 16; 3: UEL playoff round

"It's a competition that I love, like the Premier League," he said. "All the competitions I love, because I just love to play football. But since day one in the Champions League, my debut, I scored goals.

"I haven't won it yet, so I am looking for this, for this beautiful trophy. Obviously it is not easy, but I think we have to believe. If we don't believe, we cannot be here."

Jesus left the field nine minutes from time after suffering a hamstring issue which Arteta admitted afterwards had left him "worried."

However, Jesus played down the severity of the injury, adding: "Let's see. I did some tests with the physio, it looks not that big [a problem], but let's see. I have a scan. I'm pretty sure it will be nothing."