Senegal forward Sadio Mané has completed his purchase of fourth-tier French club Bourges Foot 18, it was announced on Wednesday.

A source told ESPN that Mané has been willing to invest in a football club for some time and his relationship with former Bourges Foot 18 president Cheikh Sylla was pivotal in his decision to invest. Sylla will remain as the club's president.

A source has told ESPN that Mané contributed some funds to the club in order to assist them in recruiting players during last summer's transfer window and there was an official announcement on Wednesday regarding the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward's investment .

A club statement read: "Bourges Foot 18 is proud to officially announce the structural support of Sadio Mané. An international star, Sadio Mané is now one of the best footballers in the world.

"Known for his professionalism and strong human values, Sadio Mané is committing to Bourges through Bourges Foot 18 to promote the professionalization of local football. His decision to support the club testifies to his interest in the transformation initiated by the current president, Cheikh Sylla, and the growth potential that Bourges Foot 18 represents.

"This collaboration promises to bring a new and exciting dynamic to the club and to the entire city! His arrival will have a national and international impact that will shine a light on the Bourges club and the entire community."

Mané's purchase has also received the approval of the mayor of the city, Yann Galut.

The club, located 250 kilometres from Paris in central France, has never played higher than the French second division. Bourges sit second bottom in Group B of the Championnat National.

Mane signed for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr on Aug. 1 after a difficult year at Bayern that culminated with him being suspended by the club after an alleged altercation with teammate Leroy Sané following the team's Champions League defeat to Manchester City.

Mané won six trophies during his time at Anfield, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.