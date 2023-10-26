Pep Guardiola gives his opinion on who should win the Ballon d'Or out of Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi. (0:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Argentina under-20 coach Javier Mascherano said he "would love" Lionel Messi to represent his nation at next summer's Olympics Games.

The Inter Miami forward has already expressed his desire to compete at the 2024 Copa America which will be staged in the United States from June 20 until July 14, less than two weeks before the Games begin in Paris.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"I have been asked about it and of course, Leo has the doors open to the national team to do what he wants," Mascherano told EFE. "I am very good friends with him and I would love it. The reality is that we first have to qualify."

Mascherano's side will have to go through the South American qualifying tournament scheduled in Venezuela from Jan. 20 until Feb. 11 to seal their spot in Paris 2024.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said he would be thrilled to see Messi play at the Olympic Games again.

Lionel Messi won Olympics gold for Argentina at the 2008 Beijing Games. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Messi was 21 when he won gold with Argentina at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

"It would be fantastic if Messi could be there," Bach said in a news conference. "The Games are an ambition of many football stars, like Kylian Mbappé.

"For Lionel Messi it would mean an opportunity to write history again. He could be the only player in history to have two Olympic medals. Olympic gold medals and the World Cup."

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was sensational at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and was voted the player of the tournament after his seven goals and three assists in seven appearances helped Argentina win their first world title in 36 years.

"I don't want to interfere in the coach's [Mascherano] decisions, but it would be a fantastic chance for Messi," Bach added. "If he plays, Argentina will have a better chance of winning the gold medal. It would also be fantastic for football and the Olympic Games. We are going to cross the fingers."