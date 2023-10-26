Open Extended Reactions

Premier League football will be played on Christmas Eve for the first time in 28 years when Wolves host Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, it was announced on Thursday.

The decision to reschedule the game, that was originally slated to be played on Dec. 23 but has been moved to Dec. 24 for a 1 p.m. (GMT) kickoff, was criticised by the Chelsea fans who described it as "totally unacceptable."

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST) said match-going fans would face issues travelling to Wolves on a holiday weekend.

"It is totally unacceptable that Wolves v Chelsea has been scheduled for Christmas Eve," CST said in a statement.

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust has been critical of the decision to organise a Premier League football match on Christmas Eve for the first time since 1995. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

"Not only could this lead to staffing issues at Molineux, but holiday transport timetables will further inconvenience supporters."

CST added that they had requested a meeting with the Premier League on Tuesday and hoped to discuss the matter along with the Wolves 1877 Supporters Trust and the Football Supporters' Association (FSA).

Reuters has contacted the Premier League for comment.

"The Chelsea Supporters' Trust will formally request that the Premier League properly consults supporters on this issue and that they reverse this decision," it added.

The FSA said it was "shocking scheduling" by the Premier League, adding that they stood with supporters' trusts from both clubs in opposing Christmas Eve fixtures.

The Wolves supporters trust had previously said the scheduling showed a "complete lack of consideration and respect for fans."