Bayern Munich goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer is in line to play for the first time since breaking his leg skiing last year, coach Thomas Tuchel said.

Neuer last played at the World Cup in Qatar on Dec. 1 as Germany were eliminated in the group stage. The following week, he broke his lower leg while on vacation.

Tuchel said that the 37-year-old will play against Darmstadt on Saturday "if nothing happens in training." He added that the long recovery from injury had been a test of Neuer's character and that "I am sure that he will get very quickly into the rhythm where he is at his best."

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has not played a match for almost 11 months. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern signed Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer last season as cover for the injured Neuer but let him leave for Inter Milan in the summer. Long-serving reserve goalkeeper Sven Ulreich has started all but one of Bayern's 13 games so far this season.

Bayern are third in the Bundesliga, two points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, and promoted Darmstadt are 12th.

As well as returning to action with Bayern, Neuer faces a challenge to regain the first-choice goalkeeper position for Germany ahead of hosting next year's European Championship.

Barcelona's Marc-André ter Stegen has played all but one of Germany's games since Neuer was injured.