Lauren Hemp's first-half volley was enough to give England a 1-0 victory over Belgium when the teams clashed in the UEFA Nations League group stage for the first time at Leicester's King Power Stadium on Friday .

The win gets England back on track following a loss to the Netherlands last time out and puts the Lionesses second in the group behind the Dutch on goal following their 4-0 win over Scotland also on Friday. Belgium are two points back in third, ahead of hosting England when the two teams meet again on Tuesday.

The Lionesses bossed the possession from the outset in Leicester, piling on the pressure against opponents happy to play in a low block.

Lauren Hemp celebrates after scoring the only goal in England's win over Belgium. Michael Regan/Getty Images

As Belgium surrendered the ball, it was England who were looking to pack the final third in search of openings on a night when the hosts racked up 12 corners. The breakthrough came from one of those set-pieces, when Hemp fired the ball in from point-blank range after Millie Bright's initial header had cannoned off the upright in the 13th minute.

The action wasn't all one-sided and the Red Flames managed to carve out 12 shots over the course of the game as, like the hosts, they looked most dangerous at set-pieces.

Although not the most convincing performance from England, the Lionesses managed to get over the line with all three points and a clean sheet for Mary Earps. The other good news of the night was the return to international action for Fran Kirby after 15 months away from the national team.