The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal eye Madrid's Tchouameni and Sociedad's Martín Zubimendi as potential midfield targets

Arsenal have identified Real Madrid's Aurélien Tchouaméni and Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi as potential midfield targets, per Calciomercato.

It is reported that the Gunners are keen to add to their midfield options, as Mikel Arteta eyes another Premier League title challenge. Whilst it is understood that Tchouaméni is the priority for the North London club, Zubimendi could offer an alternative to Arsenal, who have focused on adding quality to their midfield over the past 12 months, resulting in Declan Rice's move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

However, there could be further changes in midfield for Arsenal in January, with Jorginho and Thomas Partey both heavily linked with moves away from the Premier League giants, which could allow for Arteta to land targets of his own.

One of those targets is reported to be Tchouaméni. The 23-year-old has played an important role for Real Madrid this season, often being deployed as a centre-back, however he could be open to a move away from Los Blancos where he can expect to switch back to his more familiar position of midfield.

In the case of Zubimendi, Arsenal are unlikely to be the only Premier League club interested, with reports linking Manchester United to the 24-year-old. The Gunners are long-term admirers of Zubimendi, having attempted to strike a deal during the summer for the 24-year-old, though a deal never materialised.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Rajan Hothi)

- Fulham are leading the race for VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, report TeamTalk. The 27-year-old has attracted attention from across Europe, following his electric start to the Bundesliga season, notching 14 goals in just eight appearances in Germany's top-flight, with Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa both reportedly holding an interest in Guirassy. However, the report suggests that the Cottagers currently lead the race for the forward's signature, with the west London outfit desperate to find a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrović who departed the club in the summer, for Al-Hilal. It is understood that there has already been contact between Fulham and Guirassy's agent, as the Premier League club look to secure a deal for January.

- Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Junior Dina Ebimbe has been identified by RB Leipzig as a potential target for January, according to Foot Mercato. It is reported that Leipzig could look to accelerate a deal for January, with the 22-year-old impressing in the Bundesliga for Frankfurt, having joined the club permanently from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. The playmaker has netted five goals and three assists across 13 appearances in all competitions this season, which has seen his stock rise.

- Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah looks increasingly set to depart for the Saudi Pro League next year, reveal Football Insider. The report indicates that it is expected that a deal to bring Salah to Saudi Arabia will take place next year, with the forward strongly linked with a move to the Middle East nation last summer. However, Liverpool were not prepared to part ways with the Egypt international without securing a replacement. It is reported that alongside Salah, there will also be attempts to bring Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to Saudi Arabia next summer.

- Arsenal will not allow goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to depart in January, despite facing an uncertain future with the Gunners, per Football Insider. The England international has lost his starting spot to David Raya, who joined the North London outfit from Brentford in the summer. However, it is reported that even if Ramsdale feels a move away from the club is his best option, Arsenal will not facilitate an exit. It is understood that Ramsdale is eager for first-team football, with the European Championships taking place in June.

- Chelsea could be prepared to part ways with Romelu Lukaku this summer for €42m, with Roma open to a swap-deal that includes Tammy Abraham, reveal Calciomercato. Lukaku has impressed on-loan with Roma, netting eight goals in 10 appearances for the Italian outfit this season. However, there is no option in the loan arrangement for Roma to make the deal permanent. Despite this, it is reported that Chelsea are keen to offload the Belgian, with a potential swap-deal including Abraham significantly reducing the fee Roma would have to meet to strike a deal for Lukaku. However, the report also states that interest remains strong from Saudi Arabia in Lukaku, which could scupper any potential deal for the Serie A club.