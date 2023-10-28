Open Extended Reactions

We're heading towards the end of October and with that, the final weekend of matches for the month happening all across Europe. As always, there is drama and excitement within various storylines that go beyond the final scores of matches.

On Friday, we saw Tottenham continue their unbeaten Premier League streak under new manager Ange Postecoglou defeating Crystal Palace 2-1. On Saturday, we saw Brentford lead a second-half charge as they defeated Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. In Spain, Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham struck twice, including the game-winner in a 2-1 win against Barcelona in El Clasico. Finally in Germany, we saw a chaotic match as Bayern Munich hit SV Darmstadt for eight goals, as Harry Kane scored another hat trick.

Here is your look back at all the fun from this weekend so far.

SATURDAY REVIEW

The Saturday lead: Brentford strike twice to defeat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea's new owners can change the manager, the coaching staff, and the players yet some things stay the same.

There was an all-too-familiar feel to Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Brentford which has through lines from the Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Frank Lampard head coach eras at Stamford Bridge: create chances but compound a failure to take them by conceding soft goals.

And so to some extent, Mauricio Pochettino has inherited this problem despite a dramatic turnover of players in the £1 billion spree overseen by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital since their May 2022 takeover. There have been signs of progress: seven points from nine before this weekend, including a 4-1 win at Burnley, promising flashes from Mykhailo Mudryk and an impressive start to life in London from 21-year-old summer signing Cole Palmer.

But if blowing a 2-0 lead against Arsenal last weekend to draw 2-2 was a warning Chelsea's performances remain incomplete, they failed to heed it against Brentford. The cyclical feel is only enhanced by Brentford securing their third consecutive win at Stamford Bridge, this time through second-half goals from Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo.

This game had three distinct phases. Chelsea were good for 25 minutes, Noni Madueke striking the crossbar early on before Marc Cucurella and Raheem Sterling missed good opportunities in the box. Sterling had a penalty shout turned down after going to ground under a challenge from Mads Roerslev midway through the half but the control they had of proceedings gradually began to slip thereafter.

The tempo and incision in their passing steadily receded and then came the sucker punch: a goal conceded from a throw-in. Mathias Jensen and Mbeumo exchanged passes before the latter crossed to the back post for Pinnock to head in. It was shambolic defending.

play 1:28 Olley: Pochettino must break losing cycle soon James Olley reacts to another disappointing defeat for Chelsea as they lost 2-0 at home to Brentford.

Chelsea chased the game to the extent that goalkeeper Robert Sánchez came up for a stoppage-time corner but instead, Brentford broke and Neal Maupay fed Mbeumo to sidefoot into an empty net. In an acrimonious finale, Chelsea coach Jesus Perez was sent off and boos greeted the final whistle, albeit reflecting frustration rather than hostility towards their new manager.

Pochettino needs time to mould a team out of these expensively assembled parts and there is still mitigation in an injury list totalling nine first-team players which restricted his ability to change things off the bench here. But Brentford -- without anything like the same resources -- were without star striker Ivan Toney and key defender Rico Henry yet produced a coherent and clinical display that leaves Chelsea with just one home win from 13 matches.

The only teams they have beaten in the league this season are Luton, Fulham, and Burnley. They are eight points off the top four already. Pochettino needs to find a way to break the cycle sooner rather than later. -- James Olley

Saturday talking points around the leagues

Tottenham continue unbeaten streak under Postecoglou

If Tottenham are going to maintain a title challenge this season then they are going to have to keep finding different ways to win. That's just what they did with a 2-1 win at Selhurst Park on Friday night as they opened up a five-point gap at the top of the Premier League before their rivals played at the weekend.

Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace team, perhaps still pumped up by the pre-match playlist and accompanying light show that attempted to turn the Archibald Leitch-designed Selhurst Park into a 90's warehouse rave for kick-off, set off in pursuit of the white shirts with vigour as they snapped at the Spurs player's ankles, literally at times, during the first half.

Spurs' struggles during the first 45 minutes were the first time this season in which you could sense Kane's absence in manager Ange Postecoglou's new-look team. Kane's ability to strike from a seemingly hopeless chance has decided many of these types of matches in the past -- he scored the first two goals in Spurs' 4-0 win in this fixture last season.

But Spurs' creative issues were put behind them eight minutes into the second half when the holder of Kane's old No. 10 shirt, James Maddison, fired a ball across goal that was put into his own net by Palace defender Joel Ward. Son Heung-Min doubled Spurs' lead from another Maddison-inspired move 13 minutes later before Jordan Ayew scored late on for the home side.

Maddison has now scored or assisted in each of his first six Premier League away games for Spurs, contributing two goals and setting up six. The positive vibes around Spurs caused Postecoglou to joke that the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has the feel of a "nightclub" on Thursday, and with Maddison continuing to orchestrate proceedings, the party atmosphere isn't showing any signs of letting up. -- Tom Chambers

Real's Bellingham achieves dream El Clasico debut with brace

When Jude Bellingham was a kid, he would stay up late to watch the Clásico, despite the insistence from his mother that he should be in bed.

Speaking ahead of his first appearance in the fixture as a Real Madrid player this week, he reeled off some of his highlights, including Cristiano Ronaldo's famous "Calma" celebration at Camp Nou in 2012. "Those iconic moments stick with you," he said.

On Saturday, he created his own iconic moment, scoring twice in the second half, including a 92nd-minute winner, as Madrid came from behind to beat Barcelona 2-1 at the Olympic Stadium. After the second, he stood in the corner of the pitch, his arms up, as he does after most goals, in an image that will be added to the Clásico history books.

The afternoon had started with the Rolling Stones front and centre. Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood were present to see Barça play in a shirt featuring the band's logo. By the end, though, it was The Beatles' ''Hey Jude'' ringing out from the few hundred supporters in the away end.

In hindsight, looking back over his sensational start in Spain, perhaps it was always going to be about Bellingham. Of his 13 goals for Madrid, four have now been match-winners. Three of them have come in stoppage time.

However, for large parts of the game, Xavi Hernandez's tactics -- switching to a back three with wing-backs -- had shackled Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. Barça were good value for their lead at the break, secured via Ilkay Gündogan's sixth-minute opener, and only the post prevented Fermín López and Iñigo Martínez from adding to the tally.

play 0:58 Moreno: Bellingham best player in the world right now Ale Moreno sings the praises of Jude Bellingham after the young English midfielder scored twice in Real Madrid's 2-1 win vs. Barcelona.

Madrid eventually found their way into the game after the hour mark. Bellingham's first goal was a cracker from distance and his second was a case of being in the right place at the right time as Luka Modric's stray touch fell in his direction.

It left Barça coach Xavi seething at losing a game he felt his side should have won, while Madrid returned to the top of LaLiga, level on points with Girona and four clear of the Catalans.

"The summary of the game is very simple," Xavi said. "We had 60 really good minutes and scored one goal. Madrid had 20 good minutes and scored twice. But that's football, if you don't score the second... We need five or six [chances] to score a goal; with three, they score two." -- Samuel Marsden

Neuer returns for Bayern, while Kane scores hat trick in wild game

320 days after Manuel Neuer broke his leg in a skiing accident, the Bayern Munich captain returned to action leading his team against SV Darmstadt.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper likely did not expect to be witness to such a wild game that ensued in Munich's Allianz Arena. A total of three red cards in the first half marked a new Bundesliga record. It took Joshua Kimmich only four minutes to be sent off, as the midfielder did not control the ball in front of the penalty area and subsequently fouled Marvin Mehlem, who would have otherwise had an open road towards Neuer.

Darmstadt smelled blood in the aftermath and tried to go toe-to-toe with the German record champions. The guests had some success in testing Bayern's back line and creating chances, but they left themselves open to being caught by counterattacks. Two counterattacks forced Klaus Gjasula and Matej Maglica to attempt last-man tackles which they missed. Red cards against both were the result of Darmstadt's high-risk tactics.

Once the temperature inside the Allianz Arena was back to normal, it was all Bayern, as Harry Kane, Leroy Sané, Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala scored the goals to secure an 8-0 win for Bayern, with Kane bagging a hat trick.

Regardless of recent results, it is almost a certainty that Bayern games turn into dramatic affairs these days. Meanwhile, Neuer faced four shots-on-goal and kept a clean sheet in his return. The veteran goalkeeper enjoyed a nice warmup for Bayern's upcoming challenge in the Bundesliga when they travel to Dortmund next weekend. -- Constantin Eckner

play 0:49 Harry Kane scores from beyond the halfway line with remarkable lob Harry Kane lobs one over the keeper from the halfway line for his second goal of the match.

Americans Abroad: VAR denies McKennie assist; Green scores

It was a mixed bag of a weekend for the main USMNT stars as Weston McKennie was denied an assist on Moise Kean's goal in Juventus' 1-0 win against Hellas Verona thanks to the intervention of VAR. With both McKennie and Timothy Weah starting for Massimiliano Allegri's team, Juve now go top of the Serie A table for the time being with Inter and the American contingent of AC Milan breathing behind their necks.

We also saw some players go on the receiving end of a loss. In Germany, Kevin Paredes played 74 minutes but was unable to help his Wolfsburg side as they fell 3-2 to Augsburg in the Bundesliga. In England, Auston Trusty played the entire match and was part of a Sheffield United defense that wasn't able to stop Arsenal as the Gunners scored five against them with Eddie Nketiah getting a hat trick.

However, it wasn't all doom and gloom for the Americans abroad! Julian Green (remember him?) was able to go on the scoresheet on Friday to help Greuther Fürth defeat VfL Osnabruck 4-0 and continue their push for possible promotion from the 2. Bundesliga. -- Roberto Rojas

News of the day

Jennifer Hermoso scored the winner for world champions Spain in the UEFA Women's Nations League as they defeated Italy 1-0 in Salerno. The 33-year-old was recalled to the squad this month for the first time since winning the World Cup in Australia and the first time since the well-documented exits of Luis Rubiales and Jorge Vilda. Here's a recap of what also happened in Nations League action.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has condemned the "vile chanting" made by two City fans for the late Sir Bobby Charlton. "They don't represent us," Guardiola told reporters on Friday. "The alcohol makes bad, bad things in people." Guardiola said he plans to sign the book of condolence for the Manchester United legend ahead of Sunday's Manchester derby.

And finally, on Saturday ...

With all the talk about Bellingham and Kane flying the England flag today with some memorable performances abroad, there was also another Englishman who stole the headlines in the Premier League.

In North London, Eddie Nketiah scored his first-ever Premier League hat trick as led Arsenal to a 5-0 win over Sheffield United. "Here with the fans, my family and friends, it's an amazing feeling," said the 24-year-old post-match. "I'm really happy with the three goals and the win. It's a dream come true."

With that win, Arsenal continue unbeaten as they currently sit in second place just two points behind their bitter rivals Tottenham. Even if Kane and Bellingham will be certain starters for Gareth Southgate's England team, this Nkeitah performance at least sends a message to the England boss that he definitely wants to be considered for the future and be part of an already stacked attacking Three Lions side. -- Rojas