The Lyon team bus was pelted with stones before Sunday's match against Marseille as the side made their way to the Stade Velodrome.

Footage showed damage to the bus windows and coach Fabio Grosso being led into the stadium by two assistants. He was covering his face with his hands which were stained with blood.

Grosso was injured by falling shards of glass and needed medical treatment with his face heavily bleeding.

It wasn't clear less than an hour before kickoff whether French league officials would let the game be played in such circumstances.

ESPN sources said a meeting was taking place between Lyon's club president John Textor and the players in the dressing room to determine whether or not they wanted to play the match.

Despite replacing Marcelino with Gennaro Gattuso as coach in September, Marseille is still showing poor form with one win and three losses in its last four league games.

Lyon is the only team still winless in the league. Replacing Laurent Blanc with Grosso as coach in September hasn't paid off for Lyon, which sits in last place.

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used in this report.