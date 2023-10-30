Bellingham equals Brazil great Ronaldo with 10 goals, Mbappe 250, Haaland 20: Stats

Open Extended Reactions

European football leagues saw plenty of goals and drama over the weekend with top teams maintaining their dominance. In the Premier League, Manchester City completely outclassed derby rivals Manchester United to win the match 3-0. Tottenham maintained their top spot with a win while Arsenal and Liverpool also won their respective matches.

There's no stopping Jude Bellingham as he scored twice against Barcelona to ensure Real Madrid secure a comeback win in El Clasico. Girona maintained their remarkable run with another win while Atletico Madrid also earned a victory. In Serie A, Inter Milan overcame the challenge against AS Roma thanks to Marcus Thuram's only goal of the match. AC Milan and Napoli played out a 2-2 draw while Juventus beat Verona.

Harry Kane scored a hat trick, which included a 62-yard worldie, as Bayern Munich netted eight second half goals against Darmstadt. Bayer Leverkusen are still on top after their win over Freiburg. Nice are still unbeaten in Ligue 1 and are on top of the table while Kylian Mbappe scored twice, including an 89th minute winner, as PSG beat Brest 3-2.

ESPN's By The Numbers has the best stats from the weekend:

6

Tottenham's Son Heung-min has scored six away goals this season, which is the most by any Premier League player so far.

26

Tottenham's Ange Postecoglou has set the Premier League record for most points by a manager in their first 10 matches in charge after his team's win over Crystal Palace.

3

Brentford became the first side in Premier League history to win each of their first three games against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the competition.

7

Wolves' Pedro Neto has seven assists this season, which is the most in Europe's top 5 leagues. Unfortunately, he was taken off after suffering a hamstring injury against Newcastle (match result 2-2).

Haaland has scored the same amount of goals as Man United in the PL this season

11

Erling Haaland is the top scorer in the Premier League this season with 11 goals while Manchester United have scored a total of 11 PL goals this season.

20

Haaland has 20 away goals in fewer appearances (23) than any other Premier League player.

64

Haaland has scored or assisted every 64 minutes on average in the Premier League, the best rate of any player with at least 40 appearances. Better than Thierry Henry (86), Sergio Aguero (86) and Salah (93).

145

Since Pep Guardiola became the manager of Manchester City in 2016, they have earned 145 more points than Manchester United (649 to 504), winning 60 more games in the Premier League (205 to 145) while scoring 229 more goals (681 to 452).

5

Manchester United have lost five of their opening 10 games in the Premier League this season.

It's their most number of defeats at this stage of a league season since 1986-87.

1

Bellingham became the first player to score 10 goals from his first 10 LaLiga games in a season before turning 21 since Ronaldo Nazario did it for Barcelona in 1996-97.

3

Bellingham also became the third player in the last 25 seasons to score multiple goals in his first ElClasico appearance joining David Villa and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who did so for Barcelona.

Jude Bellingham has already scored THREE 90+ minute winners for Real Madrid: ⚽️ 90+2' vs Barcelona

⚽️ 90+4' vs Union Berlin

⚽️ 90+5' vs Getafe Clutch. pic.twitter.com/w8nyfJdi2q - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 29, 2023

4

Bellingham is also the fourth player with multiple goals in a LaLiga ElClasico before turning 21, joining the likes of Lionel Messi in 2007, Pedro Arsuaga in 1947 and Jaime Lazcano in 1930.

4

This was Xavi's fourth loss vs. Real Madrid, his most as a head coach; Real Madrid was also the team to which he lost the most as a player (13).

14

Atletico Madrid have won each of their last 14 home games in LaLiga, equalling their best run of consecutive home wins in the history of the competition.

9-1-1

Girona's 9-1-1 (nine wins, one draw and one loss) start is the best 11-match start in LaLiga history by a team which has never won a league title.

9

Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram has been involved in nine goals this season (four goals and five assist), no player has been involved in more goals in the first 10 games for the club in Serie A since the data on the assists (since 2004/05).

100

After winning 1-0 against Verona, Massimiliano Allegri became only the second manager in Juventus history to collect at least 100 clean sheets in home matches in all competitions, only less than Giovanni Trapattoni (150).

17

After their draw against Eintracht Frankfurt, Dortmund extended their Bundesliga unbeaten streak to 17 games, their longest active unbeaten streak in the German top flight.

No player in Bundesliga history has scored more goals than Harry Kane through their first nine games.

12

Harry Kane became the first player in Bundesliga history to score as many as 12 goals for Bayern in his first nine league games.

8 and 34

Bayern Munich have scored eight goals in the second half of a Bundesliga game for the first time in their history. They also became the first club in the league history to score 34 goals in their first nine games of the season.

8

Xabi Alonso become the first Bayer Leverkusen manager to win eight matches in a row since the club's promotion to the Bundesliga in 1979.

250

On Sunday, Mbappe scored his 250th goal in club career in all competitions (27 with Monaco, 223 with PSG).

Messi-Ronaldo Watch

11

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't score in the latest Al Nassr match against Al Feiha but he still tops the scoring charts of Saudi Pro League with 11 goals.

