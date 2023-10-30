Open Extended Reactions

Diego Simeone's agent and sister, Natalia Simeone, met with Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin on Monday for talks over a new contract for the coach, sources have told ESPN.

Both parties are keen for Simeone -- whose existing deal expires in June 2024 -- to remain at the Metropolitano, sources said, and the details of a new agreement are now being worked on.

The duration of a new contract is expected to be either two or three years, or two with the option of a third, if certain targets are met.

Sources said that Simeone would even be willing to consider lowering his salary to help close a deal as soon as possible.

Gil Marin is dealing with the matter personally. The relationship between CEO and coach remains strong, despite reports last year that Simeone's time at Atletico could be close to an end.

Simeone took charge of Atletico in December 2011 and has transformed the club, winning two LaLiga titles -- in 2014 and 2021 -- and reaching two Champions League finals, as well as winning a Copa del Rey, two Europa Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups and one Spanish Supercopa.

He is already the coach who has won the most trophies in the club's history, and his new deal would also make him the longest serving.

Simeone's preference has always been to stay at Atletico, a source told ESPN.

The team has been in excellent form, taking the most points of any team in LaLiga in the second half of the 2022-23 season, and sit third in the table, three points off the top with a game in hand, after beating Alavés 2-1 on Sunday.

The Argentinian received various offers from Saudi Arabia in the summer, but ESPN reported that his priority was to stay in Madrid.