Transfer Talk: Neto injury may force Arsenal to look elsewhere

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal to reassess January transfer plans

Arsenal could be forced to alter their transfer plans after a setback in their pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto, according to the Express.

The 23-year-old is reported to be the Gunners' priority option for January, but he sustained a hamstring injury in Wolves' 2-2 draw with Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, which could rule out him leaving Molineux if sidelined for a considerable amount of time.

Arsenal are believed to be keen to add a winger when the transfer market opens, with manager Mikel Arteta looking to find an alternative to England international Bukayo Saka, who played in all 38 league games last season, and he has already played 13 times across all competitions this campaign.

Previously reports have indicated that Wolves would only be willing to allow Neto to leave the club for a fee of around £50 million, though the Portugal international has said that he has no plans to push for a move in January.

Neto was enjoying an impressive run of form before being stretchered off on Saturday, having registered a goal and seven assists in his last eight matches for manager Gary O'Neil's side.

Pedro Neto injured his hamstring in Wolves' 2-2 draw with Newcastle on Saturday. Barrington Coombs/PA Images via Getty Images

- Talks have been held between AC Milan and the representatives of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, writes Sport Italia. The Rossoneri are said to view the 20-year-old as a potential signing for the future, with the club looking to add depth amid concerns that forward Olivier Giroud, who has contributed to nine goals in nine league games, is their only reliable option in the squad.

- Manchester City and Chelsea are leading the race for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, says Teamtalk. Five clubs in the Premier League are reported to be keeping an eye on the 20-year-old, while there are also two sides in Europe also interested in his signature. Wirtz has been one of the in-form stars for manager Xabi Alonso's side this season, having scored four goals while assisting another eight in 12 matches.

- Bayern Munich want to recall Josip Stanisic from his loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen, reveals Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Stanisic, 23, has reportedly impressed the Leverkusen hierarchy, and while the Bundesliga champions are keen to bring him back, there is no clause to allow them to do so -- meaning that Bayern will need to request that the loan is terminated. It is believed that Leverkusen are unlikely to allow this due to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in January, when they will be without Edmond Tapsoba and Odilon Kossounou.

- Officials in the Saudi Pro League are keen to sign Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, reports Football Insider. It is reported that a move in the summer could be launched for the 32-year-old, though the Citizens are expected to demand a fee of £50m, with De Bruyne set to enter the final 12 months of his contract by then.

- Real Madrid are looking to sign on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on a permanent basis, according to the Sun. The LaLiga side are willing to offer the Blues a deal worth £17.5m to sign the 29-year-old, who is reported to be looking to leave Stamford Bridge, where he arrived for a fee of £71.6m in 2018.

- AS Monaco are interested in Amiens and France youth international defender Kassoum Ouattara, reports Foot Mercato. The 19-year-old has featured 10 times in Ligue 2 this season, and it is said that he has been identified as the priority signing at left-back for Monaco after he was assessed by their scouts.