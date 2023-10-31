Australia won't bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup

Yasser Al Misehal, President of the Saudi Arabian FA says hosting the World Cup 'would mean everything' as official bid is made. (1:28)

Open Extended Reactions

Australia won't bid for the 2034 men's soccer World Cup, clearing the way for Saudi Arabia to host the tournament.

Football Australia's hopes of following this year's groundbreaking Women's World Cup, co-hosted with New Zealand, appeared dead in the water as soon as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) backed the Saudi bid.

There had appeared a glimmer of hope when Indonesia's football association flagged interest in a joint bid with Australia earlier this month, but that faded when they backed Saudi Arabia days later.

Australia will instead attempt to secure hosting rights for the 2029 Club World Cup and the 2026 Women's Asian Cup, the latter a tournament Saudi Arabia has also bid on.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"We have explored the opportunity to bid to host the FIFA World Cup and -- having taken all factors into consideration -- we have reached the conclusion not to do so for the 2034 competition," FA said in a statement.

"Instead, we believe we are in a strong position to host the oldest women's international competition in the world, the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026, and then welcome the greatest teams in world football for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup.

"Achieving this -- following the Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 and with the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games -- would represent a truly golden decade for Australian football."

Australia will no longer bid to host the 2034 World Cup and will instead attempt to secure hosting rights for the 2029 Club World Cup and the 2026 Women's Asian Cup. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

FA said that would be "underpinned by the opportunity for our men's and women's teams to compete at major tournaments" -- both World Cups, Asian Cups, Olympics and under-20 World Cups.

Last time Australia attempted to host a men's World Cup, the $46 million bid to host the 2022 tournament received just one vote of support.

Only Asia or Oceania could bid for 2034 after FIFA accepted only one candidate for 2030: a six-country bid spread across three confederations: Europe, Africa and South America.

The Spain-Portugal bid grew to add Morocco this year and now plans to have one game played in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.