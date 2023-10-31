European Team of the Week: Kane, Musiala, Nketiah star

Harry Kane lobs one over the keeper from the halfway line for his second goal of the match. (0:49)

Open Extended Reactions

Each week, we will bring you the best performers across Europe's top five leagues (English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Spanish LaLiga, French Ligue 1 and Italian Serie A) using the unique WhoScored ratings system.

The ratings are based on a comprehensive algorithm that uses Opta data during live matches, with over 200 raw statistics, that gives us a single rating from 1-10 (1 being bad; 10 being excellent) weighted according to a player's influence within a game.

Find out more about how the ratings are calculated at WhoScored here. And these are the top players from the last round of action.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Torino battled to a 1-0 win at Lecce on Saturday evening, ending a five-game winless run in the process, with Milinkovic-Savic putting in a solid rearguard showing for Il Toro. The Serbia international made six saves at Via Del Mare to secure a clean sheet and book his spot between the sticks.

Centre-back: Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino | Serie A) - 8.47

Milinkovic-Savic's Torino teammate Buongiorno also makes the cut in the XI following a man-of-the-match performance. The 24-year-old scored the only goal of the game shortly before the break and played a key role in the away side's success as he made six clearances and five tackles to keep the Lecce attack at bay.

After a stuttering start to the season, Lens are now unbeaten in five, winning three times in that run, with Saturday's 4-0 thumping of Nantes the most impressive result in that streak. Argentine centre-back Medina landed the man-of-the-match award in the resounding win over Les Canaris as he netted Lens' second, while also winning three aerial duels, making five clearances and one tackle.

Rounding off the backline is Brentford's Pinnock. Since April 1, Brentford have won more league games at Stamford Bridge (2) than Chelsea (1) following Saturday's 2-0 win. Against the Blues, the 30-year-old bagged his first goal of the season in the second half, while eight clearances, five aerial duels won and two tackles capped the Jamaica international's best display of the campaign.

RB Leipzig's Henrichs makes the cut on the right after an impressive performance in the 6-0 demolition job of FC Cologne. Henrichs provided his third assist of the season shortly before the break from a total of five key passes, and he pressed forward well in possession having completed three dribbles.

Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane were impressive in Bayern's heavy win. Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

The first of three Bayern Munich players in this XI, Musiala was key as the champions battered lowly Darmstadt 8-0 at the Allianz Arena. Indeed, the 20-year-old rattled in his first two goals of the season as Bayern came to life after half-time to score all eight goals, and he was unfortunate not to claim an assist having created three goal-scoring opportunities.

Central midfield: João Palhinha (Fulham | Premier League) - 9.14

What could have been for Bayern. Palhinha joins Musiala in this XI on the back of his standout display in Fulham's 1-1 draw at Brighton. Not only did the Portugal star bag a second-half equaliser at the AMEX, Palhinha also made a total of 10 tackles against the Seagulls -- no player has made more in a Premier League match this season.

Left midfield: Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich | Bundesliga) - 10.0

Sane earned a perfect rating as he was directly involved in three of Bayern's eight goals against Darmstadt, netting with two of his five shots and providing one assist from six key passes.

Striker: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich | Bundesliga) - 10.0

It hasn't taken Kane long to settle in at Bayern as he bagged the second Bundesliga hat trick of his career at Darmstadt's expense. Kane found a way past Marcel Schuhen with three of nine shots -- including an incredible one from inside his own half -- and registered an assist for the first of Musiala's two goals.

Another hat-trick hero features in the frontline as Nketiah took centre stage in Arsenal's 5-0 win over Sheffield United. The Gunners star got the better of goalkeeper Wes Foderingham with three of four shots, and won two aerial duels to contribute towards his inclusion.

Rounding off the XI is former West Ham striker Scamacca. The 24-year-old was superb in Atalanta's 3-0 win over Empoli and was directly involved in all three goals. Scamacca hit the back of the net with two of six shots, struck the woodwork with another two, and provided the assist for Teun Koopmeiners' strike on the half-hour mark.