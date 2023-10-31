Two of Israel's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games will be played in Hungary, European soccer's governing body UEFA announced on Tuesday.

UEFA postponed all matches scheduled in the country earlier this month due to the Israel-Hamas war and FIFA announced last week the games would be played in November, but did not provide locations or times.

The Pancho Arena in Felcsut will host Israel's Group I qualifying game against Switzerland on Nov. 15 and their Nov. 18 match against Romania. The matches will be played with spectators, UEFA said.

Israel, who have 11 points from six matches and sit third in the group, are also playing away at Kosovo on Nov. 12.

Information from Reuters was used in this story.