Melbourne City have sacked coach Rado Vidosic just two games into the A-League Men season.
City announced in a statement on Wednesday that Aurelio Vidmar would take the reins at the club until the end of the current campaign.
- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)
Vidosic was moved from coaching City's A-League Women side into the ALM hotseat in November last year when Patrick Kisnorbo left to join French outfit Troyes.
The 62-year-old guided City to the premiership last season but oversaw a 6-1 thrashing by Central Coast Mariners in the grand final.
City have started this year's ALM campaign with two defeats - an opening 2-1 loss to Western United and a 6-0 hammering at the hands of Adelaide United last weekend.
Vidmar will lead the side for Friday's meeting with Sydney FC at AAMI Park.