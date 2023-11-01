        <
        >

          Carabao Cup quarterfinal draw: Chelsea to host Newcastle

          play
          Newcastle thrash pitiful Man United in Carabao Cup (1:53)

          Manchester United's miserable run of form continues in a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United at Old Trafford. (1:53)

          • ESPN News Services
          Nov 1, 2023, 07:26 PM ET

          Newcastle United's reward for knocking out Carabao Cup holders Manchester United will be a trip to take on Chelsea in the quarterfinals, while record nine-time winners Liverpool will host West Ham United.

          In the two other ties drawn Wednesday, Everton will welcome Fulham and the two remaining non-Premier League sides will face off when Championship Middlesbrough host League One surprise package Port Vale.

          - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

          Newcastle humbled last year's winners 3-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday and will now take on a struggling Chelsea side after they got a much-needed win over Blackburn Rovers.

          West Ham should travel to Anfield full of confidence, after they comfortably dispatched Arsenal 3-1 at the London Stadium.

          Only three of the remaining eight teams -- Liverpool, five-time winners Chelsea and 2004 winners Middlesbrough -- have ever lifted the League Cup trophy before.

          Port Vale are in the quarterfinals for the first time in their history after beating League Two Mansfield Town 1-0 on Tuesday.

          The quarterfinal matchups will be played in the week of Dec. 18.

          Carabao Cup quarterfinal draw:
          Everton vs. Fulham
          Chelsea vs. Newcastle
          Port Vale vs. Middlesbrough
          Liverpool vs. West Ham