Newcastle United's reward for knocking out Carabao Cup holders Manchester United will be a trip to take on Chelsea in the quarterfinals, while record nine-time winners Liverpool will host West Ham United.

In the two other ties drawn Wednesday, Everton will welcome Fulham and the two remaining non-Premier League sides will face off when Championship Middlesbrough host League One surprise package Port Vale.

Newcastle humbled last year's winners 3-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday and will now take on a struggling Chelsea side after they got a much-needed win over Blackburn Rovers.

West Ham should travel to Anfield full of confidence, after they comfortably dispatched Arsenal 3-1 at the London Stadium.

Only three of the remaining eight teams -- Liverpool, five-time winners Chelsea and 2004 winners Middlesbrough -- have ever lifted the League Cup trophy before.

Port Vale are in the quarterfinals for the first time in their history after beating League Two Mansfield Town 1-0 on Tuesday.

The quarterfinal matchups will be played in the week of Dec. 18.

Carabao Cup quarterfinal draw:

Everton vs. Fulham

Chelsea vs. Newcastle

Port Vale vs. Middlesbrough

Liverpool vs. West Ham