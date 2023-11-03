Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Here is Barcelona's 11-man list of Lewandowski replacement options

As Barcelona look for an alternative to striker Robert Lewandowski, Diario Sport have offered an extensive list of forwards that are on the radar of the LaLiga giants.

The first name is Manchester United's Anthony Martial, 27, despite the Frenchman struggling to make an impact for the Red Devils this season, playing just 221 Premier League minutes without a goal this term.

There is also Artem Dovbyk, 26, who has scored five LaLiga goals and provided two assists since joining the high-flying Girona.

Porto's Mehdi Taremi, 31, could be of interest with his contract coming to an end in the summer, while Juventus' Moise Kean is being considered due to his physicality and the experience he brings despite the Italian still being 23 years old.

Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko is a youthful option at 18 years old, while Feyenoord's Santiago Giménez -- as has also been reported by ESPN -- is being looked at by Barca with the 22-year-old having scored 15 goals this term.

There is Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, 22, who has scored 10 times this term and Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy, 27, who has been even more prolific in the Bundesliga with 15 goals this season.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, 27, has caught the eye with his Premier League performances, Lille's Jonathan David, 23, has impressed and Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson, 19, is expected to be another big outgoing for the English club.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen, 24, is the final name on this list with the Nigeria international having continued his impressive goalscoring form by recording six goals in eight Serie A appearances this term.

Anthony Martial of Manchester United is among the players on Barcelona's radar as they look to replace Robert Lewandowski. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United are looking to sign an experienced striker to help ease the burden on Rasmus Hojlund, reports The Daily Mail, with all of the 20-year-old's goals for the Red Devils having come in the Champions League. Brentford's Ivan Toney, Porto's Mehdi Taremi and Napoli's Victor Osimhen are all players who are linked with a potential move to Old Trafford.

- Premier League clubs are looking at Internazionale wing-back Denzel Dumfries again, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport, with Chelsea and Manchester United among those who have been the most strongly linked. Inter are looking at Club Brugge's Tajon Buchanan for that position, having followed the 24-year-old's progress for some time.

- Internazionale are monitoring the situation of Atletico Mineiro winger Paulinho, as reported by Ekrem Konur. The 23-year-old only signed permanently from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2023 but has caught the eye with 26 goals and seven assists in 54 appearances across all competitions this term.

- Juventus could let Samuel Iling-Junior leave in January with the winger's contract coming to an end in 2025, reports Tuttosport, who add that there is Premier League interest in the England U-21 international. I Bianconeri could also use Iling-Junior as part of a deal for an incoming player, with OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram being mentioned.

- Barcelona were never going to be the only club looking at Santiago Giménez due to the Mexico international's impressive form, and Calciomercato have stated that Internazionale are monitoring the 22-year-old. This comes despite Feyenoord's demands of €50m currently being too much for the Serie A club.