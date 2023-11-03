Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said Tottenham are genuine Premier League title contenders after their unbeaten start to the season.

Spurs sit top of the table after 10 games having amassed 26 points to move two clear of Arsenal and Manchester City, who contested a two-horse race for the championship last year.

Ange Postecoglou's side have exceeded all expectations following the summer departure of talismatic forward Harry Kane to Bayern Munich and never in Premier League history have the top four sides had so many points after 10 rounds of matches,

When asked whether Spurs could rival Arsenal for the title this season, Arteta told his Friday news conference: "They are right now up there and they're merited to be where they are, so yes.

"What has happened in the last five years in this league is something unprecedented, it never happened with the amount of points, with the level of the teams now, with the amount of teams with that level that is increasing and increasing."

Martin Ødegaard is set to return to Arsenal's starting lineup for Saturday's trip to Newcastle United following a hip problem but Arteta continues to be unsure over the timeframe over Gabriel Jesus' recovery from a hamstring injury.

Asked if Jesus could be fit after the upcoming international break -- Arsenal face Brentford away on Nov. 25 -- Arteta said: "I cannot guarantee that we are trying to get that recovery as quick as possible. I said that it will be weeks, but very difficult to put that time frame still, right now."