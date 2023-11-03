Open Extended Reactions

The Colorado Rapids' search for a new manager has reached its final stage, with current Charlotte FC assistant coach Pa-Modou Kah one of four finalists, sources told ESPN.

Sources also confirmed an earlier report from The Athletic that current interim manager Chris Little and former New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC manager Chris Armas are also in the final group.

The identity of the fourth finalist for the role is not known at this stage.

Kah, 43, is a former MLS player, having spent time with the Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps. In addition to his time as an assistant in Charlotte, his coaching career -- which began upon his retirement as a player in 2016 -- saw him on the staffs of the Whitecaps and FC Cincinnati.

He managed Pacific FC in the Canadian Premier League from 2020-21, and North Texas SC, the reserve side of FC Dallas, for part of one season in 2022.

A former Norwegian international with 10 caps, Kah also spent time with Valerenga in Norway, Swedish side AIK, Roda JC in the Netherlands, and Qatari sides Al Khor and Qatar SC, and Saudi Arabian side Al Wehda.

Pa-Modou Kah is currently an assistant coach with Charlotte FC. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Little joined the Rapids staff in 2021, and was named interim manager on Sept. 5 when the club "parted ways" with Robin Fraser. The Rapids record under Little was 2-4-2.

Little's previous managerial experience consists of a spell with the Tacoma Defiance of the USL Championship from 2020-21. He was the director of coaching for the Seattle Sounders FC Academy. Prior to joining Seattle in 2017, Little was head coach of Elon University and also served as director of coaching and player development for the North Carolina Youth Soccer Association.

Armas, 51, has the most experience of any of the confirmed candidates. Starting in 2015, he served as an assistant with the Red Bulls under Jesse Marsch, and took over as manager following Marsch's departure midway through the 2018 campaign, leading the Red Bulls to that year's Supporters' Shield.

Armas struggled thereafter, however. He was let go by the Red Bulls midway through the 2020 season, and lasted less than a year as manager in Toronto as the team struggled for results in 2021.

Armas later served as an assistant at Manchester United under Ralf Rangnick, and had a short stint with Leeds United where he was briefly reunited with Marsch.

As a player, Armas spent time in MLS with the LA Galaxy and Chicago Fire, the latter of which he won an MLS Cup with in 1998. Armas also made 66 appearances with the U.S. men's national team.