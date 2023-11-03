Open Extended Reactions

The LA Galaxy have parted ways with Mexico striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernández after the expiration of his contract, the MLS club announced Friday.

"We are grateful to Javier for his dedication and contributions to the LA Galaxy," head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney said in a news release. "In four seasons with the Galaxy, Javier was a passionate leader for our club on and off the field. We wish him all the best moving forward."

Hernández, who had not played for the Galaxy since June because of an anterior cruciate ligament injury, will now be a free agent. Shortly before the announcement from his now former club, the 35-year-old released a "thank you" message to the Galaxy on social media.

Arriving to much fanfare in 2020, Hernandez earned 82 appearances for the Galaxy and collected 39 goals and six assists. Despite earning two MLS All-Star appearances (2021, 2022) and two LA Galaxy Player of the Year awards (2021, 2022), the designated player was unable to help revive the club that failed to qualify for three of the past four editions of the MLS Cup playoffs.

Before his injury over the summer, Hernández struggled in 2023 with one goal in 12 appearances in all competitions.

At the national team level, Hernandez, with 52 goals, is Mexico's all-time leading goal scorer. Although he hasn't made an appearance for El Tri since 2019, the striker remains open to a return to the national team after stating that he had a conversation with former Mexico coach Diego Cocca in March.

Before playing for the Galaxy, Hernandez starred for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United, Sevilla and Chivas, where he was an academy product in Guadalajara.