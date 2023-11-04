Derek Rae feels there will be 'goals aplenty' in Saturday's clash between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. (1:51)

Rae: We're in for an epic between Dortmund and Bayern (1:51)

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: If Mbappe falls through, Real Madrid want Musiala

Real Madrid want to sign Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala if they are unable to bring in Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé during the summer, according to a report from Sport Bild.

The Bayern Munich want to renew the 20-year-old Musiala's contract -- with his current one running until 2026 -- but to do so would require them to almost triple his wages of around €8m-per-year.

Even so, Musiala doesn't want to think about his future or contract for now, with any discussions about an extension being suspended until the season has come to an end.

- Watch Der Klassiker live on ESPN+: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich

- Read on ESPN+: How Harry Kane, Bayern Munich helped each other

His impressive performances have been matched with four goals and three assists in 12 matches across all competitions this term, which has caught the eye of many clubs around Europe, with Real Madrid the most notable onlookers.

While Mbappe remains Real Madrid's priority after long-term links between Los Blancos and the 24-year-old, Musiala is seen as the first alternative.

A move would allow Musiala to team up with his good friend Jude Bellingham once again, with his fellow 20-year-old currently topping the goalscoring charts in LaLiga and being joint-top in the Champions League.

Manchester City are also keen on Musiala with manager Pep Guardiola seeing him as the potential successor to Kevin De Bruyne.

Real Madrid are interested in 20-year-old Bayern Munich starter Jamal Musiala -- if Kylian Mbappe doesn't work out for the LaLiga club. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester City want to sign promising Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, according to FourFourTwo, although it is unknown how much it would take to bring in the 18-year-old or whether the Red Devils would even entertain an offer. Mainoo had been set for a role in manager Erik ten Hag's first-team this season before suffering an injury against Arsenal during a friendly in the United States.

- Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone wants to bring Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey back to the club, which could open the door for Juventus to sign Rodrigo de Paul, according to Tuttosport. Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Udinese's Lazar Samardzic are both still of interest to I Bianconeri, but any negotiations for either midfielder in January are expected to be difficult.

- Athletico Paranaense and Vitor Roque are both waiting to hear whether Barcelona will be able to sign the forward in January amid uncertainty surrounding whether the Blaugrana could complete the deal while also complying with Financial Fair Play rules, reports Mundo Deportivo. The 18-year-old will make his return from injury to help his side's pursuit of a Copa Libertadores place if a move isn't possible until the summer, but won't push it if Barca could have him this winter.

- LA Galaxy have confirmed on their official channels that they have parted ways with Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez after his contract with the MLS club expired. The 35-year-old striker first joined the Galaxy in 2020 and scored 39 goals in 82 appearances for them.

- AC Milan are pushing hardest to sign Partizan Belgrade attacking midfielder Matija Popovic, reports Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto. With the 17-year-old's contract ending this summer, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Ajax are also showing an interest in him.