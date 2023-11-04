Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid have denied holding talks with Kylian Mbappé over a move for the Paris Saint-Germain forward next summer.

The LaLiga club called reports that negotiations have taken place "absolutely false" in a statement released on Saturday.

"In the face of news stories broadcast and published by various media, which speculate about supposed negotiations between the player Kylian Mbappé and our club, Real Madrid want to state that these stories are absolutely false and said negotiations, with a player who belongs to PSG, have not taken place," Madrid said in their statement.

The club did not specify which stories it was referring to.

Kylian Mbappé has been a long-term transfer target for Real Madrid. Getty

The newspaper Marca -- in its frontpage story on Thursday -- reported that "Madrid are staying quiet, but [the club] sees him wearing white in 2024."

The French newspaper L'Equipe said on Friday that Madrid were "still waiting for Mbappé," while on Saturday Diario AS reported that the forward would expect to earn €35 million ($37.58m) a year after tax at the Bernabéu.

Mbappé has been a long-term, top transfer target for Madrid and the club's president Florentino Perez.

The LaLiga giants failed to sign Mbappé in 2021 -- when they submitted a bid worth €200 million on transfer deadline day, which was ignored by PSG -- and 2022, when they were close to landing him on a free transfer before a change of heart saw him decide to sign a new deal in Paris.

Madrid were again linked with Mbappé last summer when he announced that he would not be signing a further PSG extension, meaning he would be free to negotiate with other clubs in January 2024 ahead of a summer move.

The Spanish club left their No.9 shirt vacant for the 2023-24 season and have instead have relied on the goals of Jude Bellingham.

Mbappé has scored 10 goals in 10 Ligue 1 games for PSG so far this season, and two in three Champions League appearances.