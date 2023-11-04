Janusz Michallik reacts to Newcastle's 1-0 victory against Arsenal and VAR checks surrounding the decisive goal. (2:14)

Mikel Arteta said Anthony Gordon's winning goal in Newcastle United's 1-0 win against Arsenal was an "absolute disgrace" and "embarrassing" for the Premier League.

Gordon's 64th-minute goal on Saturday was awarded by referee Stuart Attwell after three separate VAR checks to assess whether the ball had gone out of play, if Joelinton had committed a foul with a push on Gunners defender Gabriel and whether Gordon was offside.

After a lengthy wait for the reviews to be completed by VAR Andy Madley, Gordon's goal was given and Newcastle held on to secure the victory and consign Arsenal to their first Premier League defeat of the season.

Speaking in a postmatch news conference, Arsenal manager Arteta was incandescent with fury at the decision.

"It's incredible we have to talk about the result," Arteta said. "We have to talk about how the hell this goal stands up. I feel embarrassed.

"It is an absolute disgrace this goal is allowed. It's not a goal -- for many reasons.

"For a goal to be allowed, there are certain things prior to that, there are things not allowed in football, here or China or Japan or Portugal."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remonstrates with fourth official Graham Scott during the Premier League match against Newcastle United. Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Premier League's use of VAR has been widely criticised following a series of controversial incidents this season.

Arteta said the decision process for Newcastle's goal was another example of the Premier League being damaged by its interpretation of VAR.

"There is so much at stake, it is so difficult to compete at this level," Arteta said. "It is a disgrace. I have been more than 20 years in this country and it is nowhere near the level of the best league of the world.

"I don't care what they [Premier League] say. It's too late.

"I have to stand here and explain. We lost three points. There is too much at stake, it is embarrassing."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, while saying he believed it was a good goal, acknowledged that the process behind the decision was unclear.

"We're in the dark," Howe said. "We're stood by the side of the pitch seeing VAR on the screen but with no pictures.

"I haven't seen anything other than what I saw at the time. It looked a good goal to me."