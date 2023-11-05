Transfer Talk: Saudis plot move for Bruno Fernandes

Rob Dawson discusses whether Manchester United's victory at Fulham is going to help reassure fans after their worst start to the season since 1962. (1:34)

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PIF identify Bruno as next target

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes could be the next star heading to the Saudi Pro League, according to Rudi Galletti.

The journalist reports that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which controls majority stakes in four of the country's biggest clubs, is exploring the possibility of a deal for United's skipper at the end of the current season.

PIF representatives believe a move could happen in 2024 and are hoping to begin talks with the Portugal international's representatives over the possibility of future negotiations.

Fernandes has scored 66 goals and added 57 assists in 199 appearances since joining United in 2020 from Sporting CP. This season alone, despite United's indifferent form, he's scored three times in 11 matches.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been handed the captain's armband under Erik ten Hag, but the team is struggling in its second season under the Dutch coach's tutelage.

Fernandes leads a long list of targets set by the Saudi investors and if he leaves England he could join a number of stars who have already made the move to the Saudi Pro League, including former club teammate, and compatriot, Cristiano Ronaldo.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Liverpool and Bayern Munich are battling it out for the signature of Schalke 04 wonderkid Assan Ouedraogo, according to Ekrem Konur. The 17-year-old German star was watched by both clubs in Schalke's 3-2 victory against Hannover at the end of October, where he came on as a substitute. Ouedraogo plays in the centre of midfield and has already made 11 appearances this season, scoring once, and adding an assist.

- Italian rivals AC Milan and Juventus are both monitoring the situation of AFC Bournemouth skipper Lloyd Kelly. That's according to Calciomercato, who believes that while the Rossoneri are particularly keen to strengthen their central defensive options, Juve are also keeping a watchful eye on the 25-year-old. Kelly, who is strong in the air and boasts good leadership skills, can also play on the left side of defence. The Bianconeri are hoping to tempt Kelly with an offer in January that would see him see out the season in England before joining in June.

- Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou could raid his old club in an effort to land Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi, according to the Sun. Postecoglou has sent scout Ian Broomfield north of the border to assess the best talent in Scotland, and the Japanese 28-year-old is among the north London club's targets. Furuhashi has scored 61 goals in 98 games since joining the Scottish champions in 2021. Spurs are also said to be interested in Aberdeen's Montenegrin central defender Slobodan Rubezic.

- Real Madrid are concerned by their central defensive options and are keeping an eye on Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio, according to Diario AS. With some of their current options either injured or out of form, Los Blancos feel 22-year-old Inacio could be a shrewd addition in January. Madrid would need to part with €60 million to land their man, though they face competition from Manchester United who are also keen on the impressive defender.

- Juventus could make a move for Sassuolo striker Domenico Berardi in January, according to Corriere Dello Sport. The 29-year-old forward has been at Sassuolo for 12 years but feels now is the right time to try his luck at one of Serie A's biggest clubs. The Bianconeri tried to sign Berardi in the summer, but now feel they can convince his employers to let him leave on a loan deal with an obligation to buy. Sassuolo value their skipper at €30m.