Football Australia will launch its highly anticipated National Second Tier in early 2025, with participatory clubs and the competition's model to be revealed on Nov. 20.

The federation confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that it had completed the "Assessment and Review" phase of its plans to introduce a national second division into the Australian pyramid and is now entering its "Completion Phase" in which clubs will finalise and sign a competition participation agreement.

Initially targeted to be introduced in 2024, Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said that the delay in the competition's introduction had been instituted to allow further time for the league's foundation clubs to prepare for the higher level, as well as give member federations certainty surrounding planning for the 2024 National Premier League seasons.

The 2025 launch will also allow Football Australia to finalise its broadcasting agreement for the league, potentially as part of a package alongside Socceroos, Matildas and Australia Cup rights, which it is currently in-market with.

