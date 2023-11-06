Open Extended Reactions

The LaLiga game between Mallorca and Cádiz that was scheduled for this weekend has been postponed after Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi was called up for Kosovo's squad ahead of their match against Israel, the league said Monday.

The Cádiz-Mallorca game was scheduled to be played on Sunday, the same day as the European Championship qualifier between Kosovo and Israel, which was rescheduled last month because of the Israel-Hamas war.

The LaLiga asked the Spanish soccer federation to postpone the game as Mallorca would be at a disadvantage without one of their players.

Muriqi has four goals this season for Mallorca, who is enduring a seven-match run without a win in the league.

FIFA extended the international break period for Kosovo and Israel because of the postponement of their game, meaning clubs are obligated to release their players to the national squads. The international break was originally scheduled to start on Monday.

Cádiz coach Sergio González had said his club should have been involved in the decision on whether to postpone the league match and discuss a new date.

Mallorca sits in 17th place in the LaLiga standings, just outside the relegation zone. Cádiz is one spot ahead of Mallorca in 16th.