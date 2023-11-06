Open Extended Reactions

Uncapped Palmeiras forward Endrick has been called up to Brazil's squad for their FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.

The Real Madrid-bound wonderkid, 17, has scored three goals in the last two games for Palmeiras.

"He is a player who has the potential to be one of the great talents," Brazil coach Fernando Diniz said of Endrick. "We don't know if it [talent] will be confirmed. It's not pressure.

"It's a reward and a future vision of what this kid can be. A boy born in 2006 producing what he produces catches my attention. And right now he is experiencing his best moment, playing against great teams in Brazil and managing to stand out."

Only one right-back called up and it's Emerson Royal, wtf pic.twitter.com/b8kIIHgyXx — Brazil Soccer 🇧🇷 (@BrazilSoccerEN) November 6, 2023

Endrick has scored 11 goals in 47 games across all competitions for Palmeiras this season. Real Madrid announced in December that Endrick would join them when he turns 18 in July 2024.

His father and agent, Douglas Ramos, told ESPN that his son's inclusion in the Brazil team for the first team has caught them by surprise.

"To tell the truth, we were perhaps hoping to be called up to the Olympic team, which was my son's focus," Ramos said. "I hope it works out, we know his potential. Let it not be the last one, that more will follow."

Among the other newcomers to the squad are forwards Pepê from FC Porto and Brighton and Hove Albion's João Pedro. Tottenham's Richarlison and Wolverhampton's Matheus Cunha were left out of the squad.

Brazil are without their top scorer Neymar, who underwent knee surgery after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee. Brazil play at Colombia on Nov. 16, and host Argentina at the Maracana stadium five days later.

Diniz's side is third in its qualifying group with seven points from four games. Brazil's Football Confederation (CBF) announced on Monday that the team will play an international friendly against England at Wembley on March 23, 2024.