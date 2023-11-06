Sky Blues blues: Corica sacked after three games

Open Extended Reactions

Sydney FC and Steve Corica have parted ways after 19 years. Matt King/Getty Images

Steve Corica has been sacked by Sydney FC following the Sky Blues' winless start to the A-League Men season.

Corica, a foundation player of the club and its longest-serving manager, guided the Sky Blues to an Australia Cup triumph last month but was relieved of his duties on Tuesday morning. Assistant David Zdrilic has taken charge of first-team training.

- ESPNfootytips: Set up your A-League Men tipping competition

- Listen now: The National Curriculum | The Far Post

"The Sydney FC Board has made the decision to move in a new direction," Sydney FC chairman Scott Barlow said in a statement.

"Steve is a legend of our club and has made an incredible contribution as both a player and coach over our 19-year history.

"He is a true gentleman who has always put Sydney FC first and I would like to personally thank him for all he has done."

Corica becomes the second manager to be axed this season following Rado Vidosic's departure from Melbourne City last week.

Sydney have yet to score through their opening three games and sit bottom of the A-League Men table. They will play league leaders Adelaide United on Saturday before a derby clash with the Western Sydney Wanderers on Nov. 25.