Portland Timbers hire Phil Neville as new coach

The Portland Timbers hired former Inter Miami manager Phil Neville as their new head coach, the club announced on Monday.

Neville received a three-year contract through the 2026 season. He is the fourth head coach during Portland's MLS era.

"We are thrilled to welcome Phil Neville as the new head coach of the Portland Timbers, and we look forward to making Phil and his family feel at home in Portland," general manager Ned Grabavoy said in a news release. "Phil's character makes him the right person to lead this team forward as we continue to reshape the group with a goal of returning to sustained success. His leadership qualities, diverse experience as a coach, and ambition to evolve made him a terrific fit here with us in Portland."

Portland parted ways with Giovanni Savarese on Aug. 21. He was in his sixth season and was let go despite twice guiding the Timbers to the MLS championship game (2018, 2021).

Neville, 46, went 31-41-11 in 2 1/2 seasons with Inter Miami. He was dismissed on June 1, one day after the club's fans vociferously expressed their disappointment with his coaching performance.

Now the Englishman is excited about receiving another opportunity.

"I am massively excited about the challenge ahead, and from the very first moment I met the staff I knew it was the right opportunity for me, the right club for me and the right city for me," Neville said in the news release. "The fans are the most important part of this football club with their intensity and support, and I think this journey is going to be something special.

"I have great memories visiting Portland, which reminds me of Manchester, my hometown, and I can't wait for my family to get to know this beautiful city."

Neville also has coaching experience in England, including a stint with the country's women's National Team. He also played as a defender for Manchester United (1994-2005) and Everton FC (2005-13) and made 59 appearances for England at international level.

Information from Reuters was used in this story.