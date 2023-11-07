Transfer Talk: Inter, Bayern, Milan all tracking Ouedraogo

Open Extended Reactions

Germany's next breakout star, Schalke teenager Assan Ouedraogo, is courting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs. Max Ellerbrake - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Clubs lining up for Germany's new wunderkind

Internazionale are the latest big-name club hoping to sign Schalke 04 midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, according to Sky Sports Deutschland.

Ouedraogo is only 17, but already has some of the biggest clubs in Europe lining up for his signature.

Bayern Munich and AC Milan are among those who have already shown an interest in the Germany under-17 international, who has made 11 2. Bundesliga appearances this term, recording one goal and one assist. RB Leipzig have also been linked with a move for the teenager.

Wherever the midfielder's next destination is, a winter move is unlikely due to his release clause only coming into play during the summer. That clause would be around €15 million for Germany-based clubs Bayern and Leipzig, while any club from abroad would require approximately €20m.

Even with all of the talk surrounding his future, Ouedraogo has reportedly not yet decided where he wants his next destination to be when he leaves the Veltins-Arena.

In the meantime, he will aim to keep Schalke in the 2. Bundesliga, with the team sitting 15th on 13 points -- a solitary point above the relegation playoff place.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona want to sign Benfica midfielder Florentino Luís, viewing the 24-year-old as the perfect replacement for Sergio Busquets, according to Diario Sport. The Blaugrana would not be able to meet his €120m release clause, although they hope that a deal worth €40m can be negotiated.

- Manchester United and Newcastle United are both keeping tabs on Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki ahead of a potential move in 2024, according to Football Insider. Both Premier League clubs are long-term admirers of the 20-year-old and feel there could be an opportunity to sign him with his contract ending in June 2025.

- Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard in January, reports FootballTransfers, with Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou admiring the 29-year-old's leadership qualities as well as his ability. The North London club is already looking towards the Gtech Community Stadium for their transfer activity, also showing an interest in 27-year-old striker Ivan Toney.

- Douglas Costa is willing to take the lowest wage possible to play for Juventus for at least the next six months, reports Calciomercato, who add that his contract could include performance, results or attendance bonuses. The 33-year-old winger has been a free agent since leaving LA Galaxy and has offers from Saudi Arabia but has his heart set on representing the Bianconeri again.

- Eintracht Frankfurt want to sign Viktoria Plzen striker Rafiu Durosinmi as their replacement for Randal Kolo Muani, who joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, reports Sky Sports Deutschland. That comes despite Durosinmi, 20, currently suffering with a knee injury as he is expected to be fit before January. He has recorded nine goals and six assists in 19 matches across all competitions this term.