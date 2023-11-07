Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has confirmed to ESPN Brasil he will "soon" undergo surgery on his pelvis.

Richarlison, 26, was an unused substitute in Tottenham's 4-1 home defeat to Chelsea on Monday and admitted after the game he is struggling with fitness.

"The last few months haven't been easy for me," Richarlison told ESPN Brasil.

"I've had health problems. I've already spoken to the doctors and soon I would do surgery on my pubis.

"I've been suffering, fighting for my national team and my club for eight months and haven't been taking care of myself.

"I think it's time to rest, to stop for a second. I'll think about it in the next few days and soon I will do what is best for me."

Richarlison was dropped by Brazil coach Fernando Diniz for this month's qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.

"Of course I was sad when I wasn't there, but I understand Diniz," Richarlison said.

"If I were him, I wouldn't call me up either. I haven't been playing good football, I've been lacking. Of course I've improved in the last few games, but there's still a long way to go before I wear the national team's shirt.

"Every player wants to be called up for the national team. Of course, I was hoping for it but already felt that it was time for a rest."

The former Everton star has scored two goals and set up three more in 11 appearances across all competitions for Spurs this season.

Richarlison knows he must do better. "I have to be well," he said.

"I have to be at my 100% and I'm not at my 100%. I think the national team coach made the right choice. The youngsters [Endrick, João Pedro] are flying, so it's up to me to work. I'm definitely going back. It's up to me to work hard every day, to get a good streak here at Tottenham."