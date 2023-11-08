Transfer Talk: Højbjerg firms as Juventus' top target

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Juve watching Højbjerg

Juventus want to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, according to the Telegraph.

Club sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is reported to have been present in north London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday night to watch the 28-year-old Denmark international in action during the remarkable 4-1 defeat against Chelsea, with the Bianconeri assessing whether to make a move for his signature when the January transfer market opens.

Hojbjerg has been one of the players who has struggled for gametime since the arrival of new manager Ange Postecoglou, having made just one start in the league this season, and it is believed that Spurs would be willing to let him go.

The Serie A club have been on the lookout for reinforcements for manager Massimiliano Allegri's side of late, and it looks as though Hojbjerg is now at the top of their wishlist of potential options. He was previously linked with a move to Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has been a linked with a move to Italian giants Juventus. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Fulham are leading the race to sign Fluminense midfielder Andre, reports UOL. Both Liverpool and Arsenal are said to also be interested in the 22-year-old but, with Bayern Munich expected to return in January with hopes of landing João Palhinha, the Cottagers look to be making the first move to try to sign the Brazil international ahead of competition in the Premier League.

- Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on Lille defender Leny Yoro, says Ekrem Konur. Scouts from both clubs are reported to have watched him in the recent Ligue 1 clash with Marseille, with the 17-year-old a regular starter for the club since making his professional debut last May.

- Two top clubs from Europe are keeping close tabs on Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone, writes Rudy Galetti. Bayern Munich are one of the latest clubs to be linked with the 22-year-old as they look for midfield reinforcements in January, and it is reported that Liverpool have also maintained their interest after being linked with his signature in the summer.

- Top clubs are keeping tabs on the contract situation of Juventus centre-back Bremer, reveals Calciomercato. The Bianconeri are believed to be keen to extend the deal of the 26-year-old, having already made initial contact with his representatives. He has been a key player for the club this season, with 11 appearances in Serie A.