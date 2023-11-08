Open Extended Reactions

With just two match days remaining in the group stage of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League group stage, the race for the round of 16 is well and truly in its business end.

With Asian football's premier club competition boasting a staggering total of 40 teams, it means only the ten group winners are guaranteed a spot in the knockout stage, where they will be joined by the six best-performing runners-up (three each from the East and West Asia Zones, which are kept apart until the final).

So after four rounds of group-stage action, who remains on track to advance to the last 16? And which teams have already bowed out?

*This page will be updated throughout the final rounds of the group stage.

GROUP A

Qualified: Champions in 2013, Al Ain haven't had the best of times in the ACL recently after back-to-back group-stage exits were followed by a humbling qualifying-round elimination - before they missed out altogether last term.

The Emirati outfit are however making up for lost time and are one of only two teams in the West to boast a perfect record of four wins, which has been enough to seal their progress with two games to spare.

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Al Ain 4 4 0 0 +9 12 2 - Pakhtakor 4 1 1 2 -2 4 3 - Ahal 4 1 1 2 -4 4 4 - Al Fayha 4 1 0 3 -3 3 1: ACL round of 16; 2: possible ACL round of 16

Still in the running: Al Ain's dominance in Group A also means the other three teams are closely packed together below them with Pakhtakor and Ahal tied on four points and Al Fayha a further point adrift.

None of them have mathematically been eliminated but Pakhtakor are currently the lowest ranked of the West Asia Zone's five best-performing second-placed teams -- three points off their closest challengers.

Eliminated: None yet, but it is looking increasingly unlikely that any will do enough to advance as one of the best-performing runners-up.

Remaining fixtures

Nov. 28: Al Ain vs. Pakhtakor, Al Fayha vs. Ahal

Dec. 5: Ahal vs. Al Ain, Pakhtakor vs. Al Fayha

GROUP B

Qualified: No team has advanced from Group B yet with five points separating top from bottom.

Still in the running: It is Sharjah who currently lead the way on eight points, one ahead of second-placed Nasaf Qarshi.

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Sharjah 4 2 2 0 +2 8 2 - Nasaf 4 2 1 1 +2 7 3 - Al Sadd 4 1 1 2 +2 4 4 - Al Faisaly 4 1 0 3 -6 3 1: ACL round of 16; 2: possible ACL round of 16

Perhaps one of the biggest underperformers of the tournament so far have been Qatari giants Al Sadd, who only have four points to their names despite their status as perennial contenders.

Despite being unfancied, Al Faisaly -- a point behind Al Sadd -- are not out of it but face the toughest task of the lot if they are to seal a maiden round of 16 appearance.

Eliminated: None as of yet.

Remaining fixtures

Nov. 27: Nasaf Qarshi vs. Al Faisaly, Sharjah vs. Al Sadd

Dec. 4: Al Faisaly vs. Sharjah, Al Sadd vs. Nasaf Qarshi

GROUP C

Although Karim Benzema's Al Ittihad remain on course for the AFC Champions League last 16, Monday's shock 2-0 loss to Air Force Club saw them fire coach Nuno Espirito Santo just six months after he led them to the Saudi Pro League title. Ismael Adnan Yaqoob/Anadolu via Getty Images

Qualified: None yet, with the top three in Group C separated by just two points.

Still in the running: Al Ittihad are in pole position to progress as they currently sit on nine points, benefitting from the 3-0 win over Sepahan that was awarded to them after that match day 2 tie was called off when the former refused to take to the field -- due to a statue of an assassinated Iranian general being placed at the entrance to the pitch.

Group C GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Al Ittihad 4 3 0 1 +5 9 2 - Sepahan 4 2 1 1 +8 7 3 - Air Force 4 2 1 1 +2 7 4 - AGMK 4 0 0 4 -15 0 1: ACL round of 16; 2: possible ACL round of 16

But Sepahan are not out of it just yet after racking up back-to-back wins over AGMK, and neither are Air Force Club -- who also have a healthy haul of seven points following an impressive 2-0 win over Al Ittihad on Monday.

In particular, Sepahan are also strongly placed to qualify as runners-up due to their goal difference being boosted by a 9-0 rout of AGMK.

Eliminated: With no points from their first four outings, AGMK are destined to finish bottom in what will be a humbling campaign for the Uzbek outfit.

Remaining fixtures

Nov. 27: AGMK vs. Al Ittihad, Sepahan vs. Air Force Club

Dec. 4: Air Force Club vs. AGMK, Al Ittihad vs. Sepahan

GROUP D

Qualified: Group D has yet to be decided but it will be a shootout between two teams.

Still in the running: It is down to Al Hilal and Navbahor, who are both unbeaten with ten points to their names -- with their only draw so far the one they shared on match day 1.

Group D GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Al Hilal 4 3 1 0 +11 10 2 - Sepahan 4 3 1 0 +6 10 3 - Nassaji 4 1 0 3 -4 3 4 - Mumbai 4 0 0 4 -13 0 1: ACL round of 16; 2: possible ACL round of 16

Their next meeting on Nov. 28 will go a long way in deciding who qualifies automatically, although the other will still be in a strong position as a ten-point haul is currently the best of the West Asia Zone's five second-placed teams.

Eliminated: With Al Hilal and Navbahor stamping their authority, both Nassaji Mazandaran (3 points) and Mumbai City (0 points) no longer have a chance of progressing.

Remaining fixtures

Nov. 28: Nassaji Mazandaran vs. Mumbai City, Navbahor vs. Al Hilal

Dec. 12: Al Hilal vs. Nassaji Mazandaran, Mumbai City vs. Navbahor

GROUP E

Qualified: While there is a runaway leader at the top, nothing has been decided yet in Group E.

Still in the running: After picking up a maximum 12 points from their first four matches, Al Nassr - with their potent attack of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané and Anderson Talisca - are sitting comfortably at the top and look certain to advance.

Group E GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Al Nassr 4 4 0 0 +6 12 2 - Persepolis 4 2 1 1 +1 7 3 - Istiklol 4 0 2 2 -4 2 4 - Al Duhail 4 0 1 3 -3 1 1: ACL round of 16; 2: possible ACL round of 16

Still, that is yet to be mathematically confirmed as Persepolis, who have also performed strongly, can still make up the five-point deficit with two games to play.

In the lower half of the group, either Istiklol and Al Duhail, with two and one points respectively, could also still finish as runners-up although that looks an unlikely scenario.

Eliminated: No team in Group E has been officially eliminated but Istiklol and Al Duhail are as good as.

Remaining fixtures

Nov. 27: Al Duhail vs. Istiklol, Al Nassr vs. Persepolis

Dec. 5: Istiklol vs. Al Nassr, Persepolis vs. Al Duhail

GROUP F

With Wednesday's win over Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Lion City Sailors are still in with a chance of reaching the 2023-24 AFC Champions League knockout round with both teams tied in second place in Group F on six points. Asian Football Confederation

Qualified: With a trio of teams still in the running to finish top, no one has thus far sealed their progress to the next stage.

Still in the running: Bangkok United missed a real opportunity to put one foot in the round of 16 as their three-game winning run came to an end on Wednesday with a 1-1 draw against Kitchee, although they are still looking good sitting on top with ten points.

Group F GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Bangkok Utd 4 3 1 0 +3 10 2 - Jeonbuk 4 2 0 2 +1 6 3 - LC Sailors 4 2 0 2 -1 6 4 - Kitchee 4 0 1 3 -3 1 1: ACL round of 16; 2: possible ACL round of 16

Lion City Sailors' shock 2-0 victory over Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors means that two teams are now level on six points in second place, and both still have plenty of reason to believe.

Bottom side Kitchee might have been effectively out of the equation but their draw against Bangkok United means they have the faintest glimmer of hope.

Eliminated: None.

Remaining fixtures

Nov. 29: Bangkok United vs. LCS, Kitchee vs. Jeonbuk

Dec. 13: LCS vs. Kitchee, Jeonbuk vs. Bangkok United

GROUP G

Qualified: A two-way tie at the Group G summit means nothing has been decided yet in terms of qualification.

Still in the running: Despite setting the pace early with two straight wins, Incheon United's subsequent back-to-back defeats to Shandong Taishan mean they have now fallen to third.

Group G GP W D L GD PTS 1 - F. Marinos 4 3 0 1 +3 9 2 - Shandong 4 3 0 1 +5 9 3 - Incheon 4 2 0 2 +2 6 4 - Kaya 4 0 0 4 -10 0 1: ACL round of 16; 2: possible ACL round of 16

Conversely, Yokohama F. Marinos have bounced back from an opening loss to win three on the trot to share the Group G lead with Shandong on nine points.

Eliminated: As the tournament's huge underdogs, Kaya FC-Iloilo's performances have not gone against expectations much and they are one of the four sides already eliminated -- having lost all four of their outings and conceding 12 goals in the process.

Remaining fixtures

Nov. 28: Incheon vs. Yokohama F. Marinos, Shandong vs. Kaya

Dec. 12: Kaya vs. Incheon, Yokohama F. Marinos vs. Shandong

GROUP H

Qualified: All four teams in Group H -- separated by just four points -- can still qualify for the round of 16.

Still in the running: Tied in the lead currently on seven points are Ventforet Kofu, the only team in the competition playing in their domestic second-tier league, and Melbourne City.

Group H GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Ventforet 4 2 1 1 +2 7 2 - Melb. City 4 2 1 1 +2 7 3 - Buriram 4 2 0 2 +1 6 4 - Zhejiang 4 1 0 3 -5 0 1: ACL round of 16; 2: possible ACL round of 16

The latter were originally in a stronger position but suffered their first loss of the campaign on Wednesday as they were beaten 1-0 by Buriram United, who are only a point off the pace.

With three points to their names, Zhejiang Professional have the biggest job on their hands but the competitive nature of the group means they still cannot be discounted.

Eliminated: None thus far.

Remaining fixtures

Nov. 29: Ventforet vs. Melbourne City, Zhejiang vs. Buriram

Dec. 12: Buriram vs. Ventforet, Melbourne City vs. Zhejiang

GROUP I

While Johor Darul Ta'zim remain six points behind Group I leaders Kawasaki Frontale in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League, they are now tied in second place with Ulsan Hyundai on two wins apiece. Asian Football Confederation

Qualified: While Kawasaki Frontale are the high fliers here, they are not mathematically through to the knockout round yet.

Still in the running: Only two teams in the East can lay claim to a perfect record of four wins and Kawasaki are one of them, having put aside their disappointing domestic campaign in the J1 League to be firmly on course for the ACL round of 16.

Group I GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Kawasaki 4 4 0 0 +6 12 2 - Ulsan 4 2 0 2 +2 6 3 - Johor DT 4 2 0 2 0 6 4 - BG Pathum 4 0 0 4 -8 0 1: ACL round of 16; 2: possible ACL round of 16

Behind them, Ulsan Hyundai and Johor Darul Ta'zim have inflicted defeats on one another in their past two outings to sit level in joint-second on six points -- although the former will have to edge moving forward due to their superior head-to-head goal difference.

Like several other cellar dwellers, BG Pathum United are yet to be officially ousted but are as good as out following four losses in a row.

Eliminated: None yet, but BGPU can start looking elsewhere for glory this season.

Remaining fixtures

Nov. 28: BGPU vs. Ulsan, Kawasaki vs. JDT

Dec. 12: JDT vs. BGPU, Ulsan vs. Kawasaki

GROUP J

Qualified: With a 2-1 win over Urawa Red Diamonds on Wednesday, their fourth in as many games, Pohang Steelers became the second team to advance on match day 4 as they joined Al Ain in the knockout stage.

Still in the running: With Pohang now guaranteed top spot, it is down to a three-way battle for the runners-up berth and, even then, none of the sides look in a particularly strong position to advance as one of the three best second-placed teams in the East.

Group J GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Pohang 4 4 0 0 +7 12 2 - Urawa 4 1 1 2 +3 4 3 - Wuhan 4 1 1 2 -2 4 4 - Hanoi 4 1 0 3 -8 3 1: ACL round of 16; 2: possible ACL round of 16

Urawa look to have the most at stake as they look to avoid the ignominy of a group-stage elimination as defending champions, although they currently hold the slightest of head-to-head advantages in second place over Wuhan Three Towns -- with both teams still to meet again in their next outing.

Having lost their first three matches, including a humbling 6-0 rout at the hands of Urawa, Hanoi FC breathed life into their campaign with a gritty 2-1 triumph over Wuhan to now sit just one point off second place.

Eliminated: No teams have been eliminated as of yet.

Remaining fixtures

Nov. 28: Pohang vs. Hanoi, Urawa vs. Wuhan

Dec. 6: Hanoi vs. Urawa, Wuhan vs. Pohang