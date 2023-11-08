Open Extended Reactions

A Crystal Palace fan who made a discriminatory gesture towards Son Heung-Min has been banned from attending matches for three years following an appeal by Tottenham.

The incident took place during Spurs' 1-0 Premier League home win on May 6 with images circulating on social media showing a supporter appearing to mock Son's ethnicity.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

After evidence was gathered by the Metropolitan Police, the fan pleaded guilty and was initially sanctioned with 60 hours of unpaid work and costs.

However, Spurs believed the punishment was insufficient and sought a stronger penalty after raising concerns with the Met and UK Football Policing Unit.

A club statement released on Wednesday said: "The Metropolitan Police, supported by the club, approached the UK Football Policing Unit to seek an appeal against the sentence and, as a direct result, the court issued the supporter with a three-year football banning order.

"We thank the Police for their cooperation on the matter. We should like to reiterate that the club does not tolerate discrimination of any kind and will always seek for the strongest possible action to be taken against those found responsible."