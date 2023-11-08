Open Extended Reactions

Serie A Femminile club Pomigliano have U-turned on their withdrawal from the league due to disagreements over financing and officiating, announcing the team's intention to remain in the competition in a club statement released on Wednesday.

The club had initially announced it would leave the league with "immediate effect" following defeat to Sampdoria on Saturday, citing Serie A Femminile's organisation of finances and perceived injustices of officiating as the reasons behind the sudden exit.

Wednesday's statement said the change of heart is a "responsible choice in defence of the women's movement, the league, and the club's members and collaborators."

The statement continued: "We will take the field against Inter on Sunday, in the hope that the unwritten rules of sporting loyalty will be respected and maintained over time.

Pomigliano was founded in 2019, and stands as the only team in Serie A Femminile not affiliated with an established men's team. Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

"Do not interpret our step back as an act of weakness... Pomigliano will continue to represent the South and Campania with the enthusiasm and passion we always have.

"We want to continue to fight against the big teams on the pitch and not fight with invisible opponents, trying to stave off relegation for a third consecutive season with our own strength."

Pomigliano's withdrawal statement claimed fighting against invisible adversaries had drained "the energy and desire to continue."

The Italian FA (FIGC) punished Pomigliano and its president, Raffaele Pippola, for their behaviour following the defeat to Sampdoria.

According to the FIGC statement, Pippola was on the pitch at the end of the game without authorisation, before going into the referee's changing room to allegedly discuss the game. Pippola was then removed from the room by the fourth official, and left the area speaking in what the FIGC describes as "incomprehensible sentences."

Pomigliano are ninth in Serie A Femminile, one point above Napoli who have failed to win any of their first six league matches.

Serie A Femminile became fully professional at the beginning of the 2022-23 season, and is made up of 10 teams.