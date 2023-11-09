Open Extended Reactions

Rodrygo thanked Carlo Ancelotti for supporting him through a tough start to the season after scoring in Real Madrid's 3-0 Champions League win over Sporting Braga on Wednesday.

Andriy Lunin saved an early penalty before Brahim Díaz put Madrid ahead, and Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo both scored in the second half to see Madrid qualify for the round of 16.

Rodrygo, who hasn't found the net in LaLiga since the first weekend of the season, but has now scored in consecutive Champions League games, ran to hug Ancelotti after scoring in the 61st minute at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I'm very happy, it was a perfect game," Rodrygo told Movistar. "I'm very happy with the goal and the assist, but also with the win and qualification.

"The hug was to thank Ancelotti. When you aren't in a good moment, that's when you see who people really are. I wasn't in a good moment and he was always there with me. I scored and I had to celebrate it with him."

Rodrygo has been an important player for Madrid in recent seasons, contributing to their 2022 Champions League and LaLiga double and scoring 18 goals in all competitions last season, but has struggled so far this campaign.

"In my career, there've been forwards who've scored in every game and others who have moments when it's hard to score," Ancelotti said in his postmatch news conference. "All you can do is support them. A player with Rodrygo or Vinícius's characteristics will score sooner or later. They have extraordinary quality, it's just a question of time.

"Vinicius and Rodrygo combined spectacularly in the second half. There aren't many duos who can counter-attack like Rodrygo and Vinicius."

Ancelotti admitted that playmaker Diaz, who returned to Madrid from AC Milan last summer, had been unlucky not to play more often.

"He showed great quality, defensive sacrifice, he did very well," Ancelotti said. "That means he could have played more minutes. But [Jude] Bellingham has played in that position. Today Brahim replaced him very well."

The coach said goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who dropped out of the starting XI before kickoff and was replaced by Lunin, had felt "discomfort" in the warm up and would be assessed on Thursday.