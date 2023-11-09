Craig Burley believes Manchester United's Marcus Rashford did deserve to be sent off for his tackle vs. FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. (1:52)

Rasmus Højlund said he is "irritated and frustrated" by Manchester United's failure to capitalise on his Champions League goals, but insisted the players are behind manager Erik ten Hag after Wednesday's chaotic 4-3 defeat against FC Copenhagen.

Højlund, a £72 million ($88m) summer signing from Atalanta, became joint-top scorer in this season's Champions League alongside Atletico Madrid's Álvaro Morata on five goals with two against his hometown club in the first half on Wednesday.

But all of Højlund's goal have come in defeats for United in Group A and they now lie bottom of the table with two games still to play.

"It is irritating and frustrating," Højlund told reporters after the game. "But I cannot do so much about it. That's how football is.

"We need a little luck at the moment. We miss the small things."

United have now lost 9 of 17 games in all competitions this season and must win their remaining group games against Galatasaray and Bayern Munich to have a realistic hope of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Bayern 4 4 0 0 +5 12 2 - Copenhagen 4 1 1 2 -1 4 3 - Galatasaray 4 1 1 2 -2 4 4 - Man United 4 1 0 3 -2 3 1, 2: UCL round of 16; 3: UEL playoff round

A failure to do so would increase the presser on coach Ten Hag, whose struggling team face promoted Luton Town at Old Trafford on Saturday.

But despite United's dismal form, Højlund said that the players still support Ten Hag.

"He is a really good coach," Højlund said. "He cares about every single detail, and he helps me a lot, gives me a lot of confidence and supports me.

"I think every player in the dressing room supports him. I hope it is just a matter of time [before United will be successful].

"The first 30 minutes was some of the best football we have been playing this season.

"I will bring some confidence to the next games, but it is all about winning and I cannot stand here with my arms above my head [meaning cheering/celebrating] after we just lost a match."