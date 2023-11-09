Phil Neville defends his previous record with Inter Miami and addresses criticism of tweets he had posted in 2011. (1:34)

CF Montréal fired Hernán Losada on Thursday after the team failed to reach the playoffs, the 11th of 29 MLS coaches to exit their jobs this year.

Assistant coach Sebastian Setti also was fired.

Losada was hired last December after Wilfried Nancy left to become coach of the Columbus Crew.

Montréal finished 10th among 15 teams in the Eastern Conference with 12 wins, 17 losses and five draws. The top nine teams in each conference reached the playoffs.

Losada, 41, was hired by D.C. United before the 2021 season and led the team to eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 14 wins, 15 losses and five draws. He was fired following a 2-4 start in the 2022 season.

Montréal fired Losada a day after Charlotte FC terminated Christian Lattanzio, who led the team to the playoffs in its second season. Charlotte was eliminated by the New York Red Bulls.

Other coaches to leave MLS jobs this year were Chicago Fire FC's Ezra Hendrickson (May 8), the Red Bulls' Gerhard Struber (May 8), Inter Miami CF's Phil Neville (June 1), Toronto FC's Bob Bradley (June 26), Portland Timbers' Giovanni Savarese (Aug. 21), Colorado Rapids' Robin Fraser (Sept. 5), New England Revolution's Bruce Arena (Sept. 9), Minnesota United FC's Adrian Heath (Oct. 6) and D.C. United's Wayne Rooney. (Oct. 7).