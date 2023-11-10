Gab & Juls debate whether partnering referees with the same VAR team for every match would improve consistency. (1:33)

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Could Liverpool join the Mbappe race? Yes, if Salah departs

Real Madrid's decision to withdraw their interest in Kylian Mbappé has opened the door for a potential Liverpool move, according to Le Sport 10.

Mbappe is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, and Liverpool are reportedly in pole position to sign the Frenchman -- depending on whether or not Mohamed Salah remains at Anfield.

Salah has reportedly been offered a world record £215 million fee to join Al Ittihad, but the rumoured possible arrival of manager Jose Mourinho at the Saudi Pro League club, could be a roadblock to signing Salah. The Egyptian striker and Mourinho have a shaky relationship from their time together at Chelsea, which could prompt Salah to refuse a move to Al Ittihad.

A potential Mbappe move to Liverpool depends heavily on whether Salah departs for the Saudi Pro League as Liverpool can't sign the PSG striker unless Salah leaves.

Mbappe has previously expressed some interest in an Anfield move, admitting that he is a fan of the "machine" that manager Jurgen Klopp constructed at Liverpool back in 2020.

Kylian Mbappé has long been linked to Real Madrid, but the LaLiga powerhouse reportedly has withdrawn interest, with Liverpool emerging as an option. Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Question marks have arisen around the future of midfielder Casemiro at Manchester United amid interest from the Saudi Pro League, sources have told TEAMtalk. The Brazilian's poor form has left many at the club scratching their heads, and reportedly the Red Devils could listen to an offer from Saudi Arabia. Casemiro has risen up the Pro League's priority list, and the deal wouldn't be too dissimilar to the ones that saw Fabinho and Jordan Henderson depart Liverpool.

- Arsenal are leading the race for Girona left-back Miguel Gutiérrez amid other notable Premier League interest in the 22-year-old, according to Matteo Moretto. Gutiérrez, who learned his trade in the Real Madrid youth system, is the subject of manager Mikel Arteta's attention after the Gunners injury problems have left a lack of depth in the full-back department. Oleksandr Zinchenko is Arsenal's only out-and-out left-back available after Jurriën Timber's ACL injury.

- Inter Milan are aiming to sign Nice defender Tiago Djaló as a free agent in the summer, Fabrizio Romano reports. The 23-year-old impressed in Ligue 1 last season before suffering a serious knee injury which has left him sidelined since March. Djalo's contract expires in the summer, and Inter are leading a list of many interested clubs vying for his signature.

- Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, who is currently without a club, is being linked with a move to Rea Betis, according to El Desmarque. The club has met with De Gea to explore the possibility of his signing, with Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini hoping for another successful experienced signing after the success Isco has enjoyed at the club.

- Clubs from the Saudi Pro League are still looking to persuade Paulo Dybala to leave Roma, according to Calciomercato. The Argentine rejected two significant offers in the summer and Dybala is reportedly in talks to pen a new deal with the Giallorossi, but at least two Saudi clubs have approached the forward and are hoping to change his mind.