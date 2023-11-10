Will Man United make it out of their Champions League group? (2:32)

Open Extended Reactions

Erik ten Hag has admitted Marcus Rashford is "not happy" but has backed the Manchester United forward to rediscover his best form.

Rashford scored 30 goals in all competitions last season and signed a new long-term contract over the summer worth £315,000 ($385,000)-a-week.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

But he has struggled so far this season, scoring just once in 15 appearances, and was sent off in the 4-3 defeat to FC Copenhagen.

Marcus Rashford has struggled to recreate his scoring form from last season. Getty

"I think he is not happy," Ten Hag told a news conference on Friday.

"We are not happy. He has high expectations for himself and in this moment he is not in his best form.

"I know he will be back and when the team is playing better, he will play better and score goals. I am confident in that. He will improve and score goals this season. He is totally aware of everything, so he will be back on track."

United's 12 Premier League goals puts them among the lowest scorers in the division but, ahead of Luton Town's visit to Old Trafford, Ten Hag insists Rashford isn't far away from finding the net regularly again.

"It can happen very quickly," he said. "Sometimes you only need one game and I am sure we will get there."

Defeat in Denmark on Wednesday was United's ninth in just 17 games this season. It's the highest number of defeats to start a season since they were relegated during the 1973-74 season and Luton's visit this weekend is vital with a tough run of games to come after the international break.

"It is about the end result," Ten Hag added, who will be without Jonny Evans against Luton after he picked up an injury against Copenhagen.

"We have to win every game, so we are very disappointed about losing any game. But it is about the end result, a process, thinking about the process and then it is about managing the process. That's all I focus on."