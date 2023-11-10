Open Extended Reactions

Brazil forward Kerolin, of North Carolina Courage, has been named the 2023 National Women's Soccer League's Most Valuable Player, the league said on Friday.

Kerolin, who scored a career-high 10 goals in 19 games during her second NWSL season and finished as the Golden Boot runner-up, is the first South American-born player and fourth international to win the league's highest individual honor.

Kerolin, 23, who played at the Women's World Cup, led North Carolina to the third seed in the NWSL six-team playoffs where they were eliminated in the opening round.

The other finalists for the award were Samantha Coffey and Sophia Smith of Portland Thorns FC, Kansas City Current's Debinha and San Diego Wave FC's Naomi Girma.