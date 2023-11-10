The Far Post dissects Emma Hayes' imminent announcement as USWNT coach and what that means for the U.S. and Chelsea. (3:47)

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has said the "time is right" to leave the club after 12 years in charge of the six-time Women's Super League (WSL) champions.

Sources have told ESPN that Hayes is set to be appointed as the new head coach of the United States women's national team after the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) approved her hiring.

Hayes will leave Chelsea at the end of the season "to pursue a new opportunity outside the WSL and club football," the club announced in a statement last Saturday.

The longest-serving manager of a WSL team by eight years, Hayes has been at the forefront of the development of women's football in England and has pushed the boundaries of professionalism. But after over a decade in the role, now with a young son at home, Hayes said the timing has been key to her decision to accept a new challenge.

"I've been in the post for 12 years, and I've dedicated my life to this place [Chelsea]," Hayes said in a news conference on Friday. "I drive four hours to this place six days a week for 12 years.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has announced she will step down as the club's manager at the end of the season. Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

"I have a 5-year-old that needs more of his mummy, for sure. That's important. Family matters. I think I've dedicated as much as I possibly can to this football club. I've loved every minute of it."

Sources have confirmed to ESPN that Hayes' contract will be a record for women's football and that making Hayes' salary equal to that of U.S. men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter was discussed at a USSF board meeting.

Hayes refused to be drawn on reports linking her to the vacant USWNT managerial post and reiterated that the only contract she has in place is with Chelsea.

"I've got a team to focus on; I've got games to win," she said.

Hayes added that she will be involved in formulating the team's "succession plan" as the west London club seek to ensure that they continue to dominate domestic women's football in England.

"I think it's really important that, if possible, we can create a succession plan for me, much like Paul Green [Chelsea women's general manager] and I do for the players," Hayes said.

"The time is right. I will work with the club in the succession plan and do everything I can to make sure there is as good of a transition as possible so my successor can have the same level of success as I can.

"I think it will be so Chelsea of us to succession-plan my exit, so of course I will be involved in those conversations. It's important that we really take the time to evaluate what the best fit will be."